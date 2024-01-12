en English
Agriculture

Palm Oil Prices Expected to Surge, Says Industry Expert

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
The world of vegetable oil is a complex one, with prices fluctuating in response to a variety of factors. One of the key players in this industry, palm oil, is set to experience a significant surge in prices. This prediction comes from Julian McGill, Managing Director at Glenauk Economics, who anticipates that palm oil prices will rise to 4,000 ringgit per metric ton by the third quarter of 2023.

Market Dynamics Drive Prices

Speaking at an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur, McGill detailed the reasons behind this expected increase. The primary factor is the need for higher oil prices to offset the reduced earnings from meal, a byproduct produced from crushed oilseeds. With abundant supplies anticipated, meal prices are expected to face downward pressure, necessitating a compensatory surge in oil prices to maintain balance. The interplay between meal and oil prices is a fundamental aspect of market dynamics within the vegetable oil industry.

Current Trading Scenario

At the time of the report, the benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery was trading higher by 41 ringgit, or 1.1%, at 3,798 ringgit on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange. This upward trend aligns with McGill’s prediction, further cementing the possibility of the anticipated surge. The Malaysian palm oil futures have closed higher for seven consecutive sessions, buoyed by gains in rival oils and lower palm production.

Underlying Factors Affecting Palm Oil Market

Several factors contribute to the current and forecasted situation of the palm oil market. For instance, India’s palm oil imports have surged to their highest in four months in December due to competitive prices. This surge is driven by increased purchases of refined palm oil, which has become an attractive option for buyers due to the negative refining margin for crude palm oil in India and lower prices offered by exporting countries for refined palm oil. Meanwhile, Dekel Agri Vision PLC reported a 56% surge in palm oil production from its Ayenouan site in the Ivory Coast in 2023. However, despite the increased production, Dekel shares have plummeted by 21% in London due to falling prices. This paradoxical situation underscores the intricate dynamics of the palm oil industry.

BNN Correspondents

