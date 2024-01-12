Pakistan and Malaysia Eye Economic Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation

During a meeting with an eleven-member delegation led by Tan Sri Rastam Bin Mohd Isa, Chairman of Felda Global Venture, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori underscored the immense potential of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia. The Governor highlighted how such a partnership, particularly in the agriculture sector, would be mutually beneficial for the economies of both nations.

The Promise of Bilateral Cooperation

In his address, the Governor expressed a keen interest in learning from Malaysia’s experience in palm plantation, which is one of the country’s major economic drivers. He emphasized that this cooperation could open up new avenues for investment in agriculture, health, energy, and education sectors in Pakistan. Assuring potential Malaysian investors of a conducive investment environment in Sindh, he stressed the importance of close collaboration in the agriculture sector.

Malaysia’s Delegation Praises Pakistan’s Initiatives

The Malaysian delegation, comprising representatives from Felda Global Venture and other prominent companies, expressed their appreciation for the public welfare initiatives undertaken by Governor Sindh. They commended the IT initiative as a significant endeavor that could potentially catalyze economic transformation in the region.

Exploring Pakistan

Following the discussions, the Malaysian delegation embarked on a tour of various sites in Pakistan. They visited the Bell of Hope, Quaid’s Room, an IT marquee, and the Taqatwar Pakistan Ration Bags. These visits served to deepen their understanding of the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan and provided insights into the potential areas for investment.