Pahang, Malaysia Capitalizes on Muslim-Friendly Tourism Boom

In a strategic move to tap into the global market potential of Muslim-friendly tourism, the Pahang government in Malaysia is escalating its efforts to offer tailored facilities and services for Muslim tourists. The State Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man outlined the state’s ambitious plans, acknowledging the global market value of Muslim-friendly tourism at around USD 194 billion, with projections indicating a surge to around USD 300 billion by 2026.

Muslim-friendly Facilities and Services in Pahang

Pahang, a state rich in its offerings for tourists, boasts over 5,000 halal restaurants and eateries. The state government collaborates with halal certification bodies to ensure adherence to halal standards, thereby ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for Muslim tourists.

Striking a balance between culture and nature, Pahang also promotes Taman Negara, one of the world’s oldest rainforests, as a sustainable eco-tourism destination. The park is known for its biodiversity, river safaris, cave explorations, and cultural experiences, amplifying the appeal of Pahang as a versatile tourist destination.

Targeting the Chinese Market

Recognizing the significant Muslim population in China and the country’s history of high tourist arrivals to Malaysia, Pahang is actively targeting the Chinese market. Efforts to enhance its appeal include a work visit to Guilin, China, in October 2023 and the introduction of the Halal Culture Tour to Pahang. This tour offers specially curated tourism packages for Ramadan, the holy month of fasting in the Islamic calendar.

To further promote Pahang within Chinese communities, a group of Chinese imams is expected to visit the state for a familiarization tour. The visit, planned for the Ramadan period, aims to capitalize on the unique experiences for tourists such as communal breaking of fast and the vibrant local Ramadan bazaar. The renowned Musang King durian from Pahang is another highlight, offering a taste of the state’s local produce.

The Role of the Islamic Tourism Centre

The Islamic Tourism Centre in Malaysia plays a crucial role in promoting Muslim-friendly tourism. It offers resources and directories for Muslim tourists, hosts events and initiatives to empower the industry, and provides information on Islamic museums, prayer times, and important dates. The Centre aims to complement and supplement the functions of the Ministry of Tourism, Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia in fostering the growth of the tourism and travel industry in the country. In conjunction with this, the Ministry of Transport has announced additional flights and train services for the upcoming Chinese New Year to support travel to key destinations across Malaysia.