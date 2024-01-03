en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Padu System: Security Breach and Public Backlash Challenge Malaysian Government

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Padu System: Security Breach and Public Backlash Challenge Malaysian Government

In the wake of the recent launch of the Central Database Hub, colloquially known as the Padu system, the Malaysian government is grappling with significant public backlash. The system, designed to manage population data and subsidies, was found to be vulnerable to a security breach, leading to a crisis of confidence among the citizenry.

Security Breach and Public Reaction

A loophole in the system allowed third parties to use identity card numbers to override passwords, leading to a breach. Though the government acted swiftly to rectify the issue, the damage to public trust appears to have been done. Critics argue that the launch was rushed, lacked adequate public engagement and suffered from insufficient security measures, thereby putting the personal data of citizens at risk.

Accessibility and the Digital Divide

Further criticism has been levelled at the system’s failure to accommodate those without internet access or smartphones. Critics suggest alternatives such as integration with the physical MyKad should be available to ensure inclusivity. This points to a broader debate about digital inclusion and how government systems can better cater to all citizens, irrespective of their digital capabilities.

Structural Issues and Potential Risks

Despite the swift action to fix the identified technical loophole, concerns persist about potential structural issues within the Padu system and the government’s broader processes. Questions have been raised about the government’s approach of developing the system entirely in-house without collaboration with private entities or universities, with critics calling this a missed opportunity for a more inclusive, robust and secure system.

Security Measures and Future Directions

Amid the criticism, voices in the cybersecurity industry are emphasizing the need for genuine threat assessments and multi-layered defenses. CyberSecurity Malaysia’s CEO Datuk Dr. Amiruddin Abdul Wahab assured that necessary steps have been taken to ensure Padu is secure, with CSM conducting a Security Posture Assessment as an independent third party. Cybersecurity consultant Fong Choong Fook urged the government to publish a White Paper detailing how the entire database was architected in order to boost public confidence in Padu.

In the face of these challenges, it remains to be seen how the government will respond. While the introduction of the Padu system represents a significant step forward in the management of population data and subsidies, these initial setbacks serve as a stark reminder of the importance of thorough planning, robust security measures, and public engagement in the implementation of such initiatives.

0
Malaysia Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
9 mins ago
Kuala Lumpur Parking Fee Controversy Sparks Viral Video and Public Dissatisfaction
In the bustling neighborhood of Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur, a controversy over parking charges is brewing. Zaharah Abd Aziz, a private operator running Dinamik Global Resources, has been collecting parking fees on a 100-meter lane next to a bank. The rates, ranging from RM10 to RM25 for parking between 4pm and 2am, have sparked
Kuala Lumpur Parking Fee Controversy Sparks Viral Video and Public Dissatisfaction
Malaysia's REIT Sector Set for Positive Performance in 2023
2 hours ago
Malaysia's REIT Sector Set for Positive Performance in 2023
Malaysian Automaker Perodua Investigates Complaint of New Car Breaking Down Within Hours
2 hours ago
Malaysian Automaker Perodua Investigates Complaint of New Car Breaking Down Within Hours
German Couple Explores Batik Universe at Johor Craft Festival
10 mins ago
German Couple Explores Batik Universe at Johor Craft Festival
Uncle Roger Reveals Relationship: Fans Hope to See 'Aunty' in Future Videos
54 mins ago
Uncle Roger Reveals Relationship: Fans Hope to See 'Aunty' in Future Videos
Maybank Investment Bank Appoints COO as Interim CEO
1 hour ago
Maybank Investment Bank Appoints COO as Interim CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
12 seconds
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
1 min
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
1 min
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
1 min
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
1 min
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
1 min
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
1 min
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
3 mins
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
3 mins
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
17 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
29 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app