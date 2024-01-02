en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

PADU System Faces Initial Hurdles as Users Rush to Register

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
PADU System Faces Initial Hurdles as Users Rush to Register

As the Personal Data Update (PADU) system opened for registrations, a surge of eager users led to unexpected system congestion and website accessibility issues. In particular, users faced difficulties during the registration process, especially when attempting to verify their accounts through a One-Time Password (OTP) sent via SMS.

OTP Verification Hurdles

Reports of these difficulties spread quickly across social media, with users sharing their experiences and expressing frustration with the delays in receiving the OTP, particularly those affiliated with Celcom. A user by the handle TaufiqMNi shared an encounter with an ‘invalid access’ message and an error code 100 during the e-KYC verification stage. Another user, Ahmad Izzuddin Sapiee, suggested that multiple verification methods might ease the registration process and improve user experience.

Government Response

The issues were acknowledged by the Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The Prime Minister launched the PADU system to improve the efficiency of government services by providing real-time data analytics and policy implementation. He emphasized the system’s goal to ensure the equitable distribution of subsidies and appealed for monitoring of the PADU system’s implementation.

Registering for PADU

The PADU registration is open to all citizens aged 18 and above, requiring them to verify 39 pieces of personal information. The system has been developed by multiple government agencies over the span of six months. Users can also manually register, a feature designed to assist those in rural areas with limited internet access. However, not all data points have been populated in PADU’s system yet, and the eKYC step can be bypassed for now. The deadline for registration is March 31.

While the PADU system experienced initial technical issues, it represents a significant step towards efficient government service delivery and subsidy distribution. The government’s swift acknowledgement of the difficulties and the public’s active engagement demonstrate a collective will to make this system work for the benefit of all.

0
Malaysia Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Che Puan Besar Khaleeda Bestowed with the Title 'Che Puan Mahkota'

By BNN Correspondents

Missing Man Luju Jugie Found Dead in River Following Search Operation

By BNN Correspondents

Sarawak Unveils Southeast Asia's Tallest Flagpole

By Justice Nwafor

MACC Probes RM700 Million Government Expenditure on Promotional Campaigns

By BNN Correspondents

1MDB Trial Witness Reveals Illicit Financial Transactions ...
@Crime · 20 mins
1MDB Trial Witness Reveals Illicit Financial Transactions ...
heart comment 0
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu

By BNN Correspondents

Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year

By Wojciech Zylm

Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year
Michelle Yeoh Welcomes Grandchild, Shares Joy with Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Michelle Yeoh Welcomes Grandchild, Shares Joy with Fans
Break-In at Mobile Phone Shop in Pasir Gudang: Police Probe Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Break-In at Mobile Phone Shop in Pasir Gudang: Police Probe Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid Tensions
12 seconds
Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid Tensions
Max Valiquette Joins Canadian Prime Minister's Office Amidst Political Challenges
12 seconds
Max Valiquette Joins Canadian Prime Minister's Office Amidst Political Challenges
Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com
17 seconds
Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
35 seconds
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
38 seconds
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
40 seconds
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
47 seconds
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
48 seconds
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
1 min
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app