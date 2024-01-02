PADU System Faces Initial Hurdles as Users Rush to Register

As the Personal Data Update (PADU) system opened for registrations, a surge of eager users led to unexpected system congestion and website accessibility issues. In particular, users faced difficulties during the registration process, especially when attempting to verify their accounts through a One-Time Password (OTP) sent via SMS.

OTP Verification Hurdles

Reports of these difficulties spread quickly across social media, with users sharing their experiences and expressing frustration with the delays in receiving the OTP, particularly those affiliated with Celcom. A user by the handle TaufiqMNi shared an encounter with an ‘invalid access’ message and an error code 100 during the e-KYC verification stage. Another user, Ahmad Izzuddin Sapiee, suggested that multiple verification methods might ease the registration process and improve user experience.

Government Response

The issues were acknowledged by the Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The Prime Minister launched the PADU system to improve the efficiency of government services by providing real-time data analytics and policy implementation. He emphasized the system’s goal to ensure the equitable distribution of subsidies and appealed for monitoring of the PADU system’s implementation.

Registering for PADU

The PADU registration is open to all citizens aged 18 and above, requiring them to verify 39 pieces of personal information. The system has been developed by multiple government agencies over the span of six months. Users can also manually register, a feature designed to assist those in rural areas with limited internet access. However, not all data points have been populated in PADU’s system yet, and the eKYC step can be bypassed for now. The deadline for registration is March 31.

While the PADU system experienced initial technical issues, it represents a significant step towards efficient government service delivery and subsidy distribution. The government’s swift acknowledgement of the difficulties and the public’s active engagement demonstrate a collective will to make this system work for the benefit of all.