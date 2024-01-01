Over 100 Undocumented Foreigners Detained in Malaysia in Immigration Department Operation

In a joint operation led by the Malaysian Immigration Department, codenamed ‘Ops Sapu,’ 370 foreign individuals were subjected to identity checks in the Brickfields area of Kuala Lumpur. As a result, over 100 undocumented foreigners were detained. The detainees hailed from various nations, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

Detention Amid Public Complaints

The operation was initiated in response to public complaints regarding a perceived influx of foreign residents and concerns over poor hygiene practices in the area. The department checked the status of 370 individuals, including 35 women, arresting over 100 for various immigration offences such as overstaying, lack of identification documents, and misuse of social visit passes.

Investigations and Future Actions

The detainees will be investigated under immigration laws and anti-trafficking acts. This operation’s findings have also spurred the department to shift focus towards employers and individuals who may be harbouring undocumented foreigners.

Workforce Recalibration Programme

In a related development, the registration for the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK 2.0) has concluded, and a verification process for foreign workers will be conducted. This programme aims to recalibrate the foreign workforce in Malaysia, ensuring that legal employment practices are observed.