Business

OCBC Al-Amin Partners with RHB Islamic to Launch Malaysia’s First Islamic Green Term Financing

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
OCBC Al-Amin Partners with RHB Islamic to Launch Malaysia’s First Islamic Green Term Financing

An unprecedented stride in Malaysia’s banking sector has been made with OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd, the Islamic banking subsidiary of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, offering a groundbreaking US$175 million Islamic green term financing facility to RHB Islamic Bank Bhd. This facility is the first of its kind, being the first green Islamic foreign currency and bank-to-bank term financing facility in Malaysia.

Revolutionizing Islamic Financing

The facility, a significant innovation in the country’s financial sector, employs a pioneering Islamic term financing using the use-of-proceeds approach. This novel method is bolstered by an Islamic cross-currency swap arrangement, providing a syariah-compliant mechanism to hedge against currency volatility. This unique combination of features marks a new era in Islamic financing.

Dedication to ESG Principles

The facility’s primary purpose is to provide comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) financing solutions. RHB Islamic plans to utilize the funds in alignment with RHB Banking Group’s sustainable asset framework. This commitment to ESG principles is a reflection of the industry’s shift towards sustainability and value-based intermediation.

Aligning with National Goals

The introduction of this facility aligns with Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026. Syed Abdull Aziz Syed Kechik, the CEO of OCBC Al-Amin, labels the facility as a landmark achievement in the industry’s pursuit of sustainability goals. This development comes in the wake of a partnership between OCBC Group and RHB Banking Group on sustainability-linked financial solutions, underlining their commitment to sustainable financing.

Business Malaysia
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

