en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development

Nutrigene Modern Sciences Sdn. Bhd., a pioneer in science-driven child development, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, the Personalised Development Program (PDP), across Malaysia. This innovative program integrates the psychological well-being of children with their academic performance, offering a holistic approach to child development.

A New Approach to Child Development

The PDP seeks to provide a comprehensive approach to nurturing children’s growth in diverse developmental areas such as language, numeracy, world discovery, motor skills, arts, and music. This unique initiative aims to revolutionize the traditional methods of parenting and education, focusing on the holistic growth of the child rather than isolated aspects of development.

(Read Also: MACC Probes Former PM and Aides Over Misuse of RM700 Million Government Funds)

Empowering Families with DNA-based Insights

Nutrigene’s Founder & CEO, Dr. Choo Wenxi, highlights the program’s ambitious objective: to assist 10,000 families by 2025 in comprehending and supporting their child’s unique developmental needs using DNA-based insights. The RIASEC Career Talent DNA Test, a vital component of this program, offers parents a window into their child’s inherent strengths and tendencies, helping them guide their child’s development effectively.

(Read Also: Malaysia Potentially Has the Most Public Holidays Globally, Reveals British TV Presenter)

Democratizing Personalized Education

With the nationwide launch of PDP and the inauguration of its first branch in Kuching, Sarawak, Nutrigene is broadening its horizons. The company is on a mission to democratize personalized education, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to this innovative educational approach. Nutrigene underscores the pivotal role of qualified educators in this endeavour and pledges to support and empower them in this crucial task of shaping young minds.

Read More

0
Education Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
23 mins ago
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
As Bulawayo’s schools brace for reopening, local authorities are urging vigilant practices amongst parents and the general public against potential thefts and scams. The warning comes from Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the deputy police spokesperson, who has highlighted a burgeoning scam involving mock job offers on the streets. Spotting the Scam Msebele emphasized that legitimate
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
Northern Territory's FaFT Program Achieves Record Growth in Early Education
37 mins ago
Northern Territory's FaFT Program Achieves Record Growth in Early Education
Yokota Middle School Students to Stage First Mini-Festival of One-Act Plays
41 mins ago
Yokota Middle School Students to Stage First Mini-Festival of One-Act Plays
School Districts Consider Pay Raises to Address Substitute Teacher Shortage
28 mins ago
School Districts Consider Pay Raises to Address Substitute Teacher Shortage
Ivy League Success: The Remarkable Journey of the Jamaican Johnson Sisters
29 mins ago
Ivy League Success: The Remarkable Journey of the Jamaican Johnson Sisters
21st China Forum: A Crucible for Cultural Evolution and Modern Chinese Civilization
31 mins ago
21st China Forum: A Crucible for Cultural Evolution and Modern Chinese Civilization
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
1 min
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
2 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
2 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
2 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
2 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
2 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
3 mins
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
Memphis Grizzlies Triumph Over Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring NBA Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Grizzlies Triumph Over Phoenix Suns in High-Scoring NBA Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
42 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app