Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development

Nutrigene Modern Sciences Sdn. Bhd., a pioneer in science-driven child development, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, the Personalised Development Program (PDP), across Malaysia. This innovative program integrates the psychological well-being of children with their academic performance, offering a holistic approach to child development.

A New Approach to Child Development

The PDP seeks to provide a comprehensive approach to nurturing children’s growth in diverse developmental areas such as language, numeracy, world discovery, motor skills, arts, and music. This unique initiative aims to revolutionize the traditional methods of parenting and education, focusing on the holistic growth of the child rather than isolated aspects of development.

Empowering Families with DNA-based Insights

Nutrigene’s Founder & CEO, Dr. Choo Wenxi, highlights the program’s ambitious objective: to assist 10,000 families by 2025 in comprehending and supporting their child’s unique developmental needs using DNA-based insights. The RIASEC Career Talent DNA Test, a vital component of this program, offers parents a window into their child’s inherent strengths and tendencies, helping them guide their child’s development effectively.

Democratizing Personalized Education

With the nationwide launch of PDP and the inauguration of its first branch in Kuching, Sarawak, Nutrigene is broadening its horizons. The company is on a mission to democratize personalized education, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to this innovative educational approach. Nutrigene underscores the pivotal role of qualified educators in this endeavour and pledges to support and empower them in this crucial task of shaping young minds.

