en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Nora Zakaria: From Malaysia to the IAEA – A STEM Journey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Nora Zakaria: From Malaysia to the IAEA – A STEM Journey

Nora Zakaria, a name that has become synonymous with nuclear energy and radioactive waste management, stands as a beacon of inspiration for young women aspiring to make a mark in STEM fields. The present Head of the Waste Technology Section at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Zakaria’s journey from a humble childhood in Malaysia to a successful international career is a testament to her resilience, intellect, and the transformative power of education.

From Chemical Engineering to Nuclear Energy

Originally intending to study chemistry, Zakaria instead pursued a degree in chemical engineering, thanks to a full scholarship from the Government of Malaysia. This pivot marked the start of her illustrious career in the nuclear energy sector. Her background in chemical engineering served as a solid foundation, leading her to the IAEA where she now spearheads various missions, including an inter-state shipment of a high activity radioactive source.

Driving Awareness and Change

Zakaria’s work extends beyond her role at the IAEA. She is a staunch advocate for managing radioactive waste responsibly and is committed to raising awareness on how to avoid generating legacy waste. She played a pivotal role in developing the Disused Sealed Radioactive Sources Technical Centre (DSRS-TeC) peer review and continues to work on strengthening the management of radioactive waste globally.

Empowering the Next Generation of Women in STEM

Reflecting on her journey, Zakaria highlights the stark contrast between the limited exposure to STEM fields in her youth and the diverse opportunities available to young women today. She believes in nurturing a genuine passion for science among students and is a strong advocate for women in STEM. The IAEA echoes her commitment by supporting the next generation of women nuclear professionals through initiatives such as the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme and the Lise Meitner Programme.

0
Education Malaysia Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Polar Prince Returns to Normal Operations After Titanic Tragedy
Normalcy has returned to the Polar Prince, the vessel that recently towed the ill-fated Titan submersible to the Titanic wreck site. The ship, previously recognized as the CCGS Sir Humphrey Gilbert, was sold to the Miawpukek First Nation in 2021 and has primarily been used for educational endeavours since. However, it took a tragic detour
Polar Prince Returns to Normal Operations After Titanic Tragedy
Jacob Witter Dismissed from Coaching Post Amidst Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct
9 mins ago
Jacob Witter Dismissed from Coaching Post Amidst Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
10 mins ago
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
5 mins ago
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Universities Unite to Launch WiSEN: A New Hope for Minority Women in STEM
7 mins ago
Universities Unite to Launch WiSEN: A New Hope for Minority Women in STEM
Billings Public Schools Debunks Laundry Claims, Focuses on Aiding Homeless Teens
9 mins ago
Billings Public Schools Debunks Laundry Claims, Focuses on Aiding Homeless Teens
Latest Headlines
World News
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
35 seconds
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
1 min
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
2 mins
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
2 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
3 mins
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
3 mins
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
3 mins
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
3 mins
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
4 mins
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
41 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
43 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app