Nora Zakaria: From Malaysia to the IAEA – A STEM Journey

Nora Zakaria, a name that has become synonymous with nuclear energy and radioactive waste management, stands as a beacon of inspiration for young women aspiring to make a mark in STEM fields. The present Head of the Waste Technology Section at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Zakaria’s journey from a humble childhood in Malaysia to a successful international career is a testament to her resilience, intellect, and the transformative power of education.

From Chemical Engineering to Nuclear Energy

Originally intending to study chemistry, Zakaria instead pursued a degree in chemical engineering, thanks to a full scholarship from the Government of Malaysia. This pivot marked the start of her illustrious career in the nuclear energy sector. Her background in chemical engineering served as a solid foundation, leading her to the IAEA where she now spearheads various missions, including an inter-state shipment of a high activity radioactive source.

Driving Awareness and Change

Zakaria’s work extends beyond her role at the IAEA. She is a staunch advocate for managing radioactive waste responsibly and is committed to raising awareness on how to avoid generating legacy waste. She played a pivotal role in developing the Disused Sealed Radioactive Sources Technical Centre (DSRS-TeC) peer review and continues to work on strengthening the management of radioactive waste globally.

Empowering the Next Generation of Women in STEM

Reflecting on her journey, Zakaria highlights the stark contrast between the limited exposure to STEM fields in her youth and the diverse opportunities available to young women today. She believes in nurturing a genuine passion for science among students and is a strong advocate for women in STEM. The IAEA echoes her commitment by supporting the next generation of women nuclear professionals through initiatives such as the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme and the Lise Meitner Programme.