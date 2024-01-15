No Extra Fees for 5G Access: Malaysian Government’s Decision Applauded

In a move that is set to ease the financial burden on consumers, the Malaysian government has mandated that mobile network service providers will not levy additional fees for 5G access. This decision, announced on January 9 by Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil, has been met with widespread approval and is seen as a significant step towards ensuring affordable technology for all.

A Welcome Decision

Online trader Farhana Zakaria lauded the move, appreciating its importance for professionals like herself who rely on high-speed internet connectivity for their work. Operating in the realm of e-commerce, she emphasized that such charges were not imposed during the 3G era, suggesting that the addition of extra fees would constrain technology usage due to the inflated cost.

Consumer Protection

Saravanan Thambirajah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations (Fomca), echoed Zakaria’s sentiments. He highlighted the government’s decision as a safeguard against consumers falling behind in the race to access 5G technology. He underscored the transformative potential of 5G, noting that it offers significant advancements over previous generations, including higher speeds and enhanced connection quality. Such improvements, he suggested, could unlock substantial economic benefits and spur innovation.

Continued Vigilance

While expressing his approval of the government’s decision, Thambirajah also cautioned that it was essential for the authorities to remain vigilant. He called on them to address consumer complaints regarding any extra charges promptly and effectively. Minister Fadzil’s announcement followed an agreement reached with the CEOs of telecommunications companies, who committed to ensuring that 5G access will not come with additional costs for users.