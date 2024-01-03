New Year’s Celebration Leaves Kuala Lumpur with 3.06 Tonnes of Trash

As the echoes of New Year’s celebrations faded in Kuala Lumpur, a less glamorous scene unfolded on the city’s streets. A significant amount of trash, left behind in the revelry, presented a daunting challenge for the city’s waste management company, Alam Flora Sdn Bhd. In a candid TikTok video, the company highlighted the sheer scale of the cleanup operation, subtly underlining the environmental impact of littering and the tireless efforts of their employees.

The Aftermath of Celebration

Alam Flora Sdn Bhd estimated that the New Year’s festivities resulted in an accumulated 3.06 tonnes of rubbish. A team of 128 employees, encompassing workers, supervisors, and operational executives, were tasked with restoring cleanliness to the city. The operation began at the stroke of midnight, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

A City-Wide Cleanup

The cleanup operation spanned several major areas of Kuala Lumpur, including KLCC, Bukit Bintang, and Dataran Merdeka. This extensive effort was not merely about aesthetics; it was a necessary measure to maintain public health and the city’s overall well-being.

The Price of Revelry

The one minute and 22 second TikTok video by Alam Flora served as a stark reminder of the aftermath of excessive celebrations. It showcased the challenges faced by the cleanup crew and emphasized the environmental consequences of careless littering. The Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) also urged citizens to be more responsible, calling out those who littered the streets on January 1.

While the festive spirit is an integral part of ringing in the New Year, the responsibility towards our environment and city cannot be overlooked. The experience of Alam Flora Sdn Bhd underscores the need for greater awareness and action towards waste management, not just in Kuala Lumpur but cities worldwide.