New Mooring Buoys in Semporna: A Step Towards Protecting Coral Reefs

In a bid to shield the vulnerable coral reefs off Timba-Timba Island in Semporna from anchor-related damage, a strategic collaboration has resulted in the installation of mooring buoys. This eco-friendly solution is an outcome of the joint efforts of Reef Check Malaysia, the Semporna district office, Pulau Sipadan Resort and Tours, and local volunteer groups. A set of four robust buoys, each equipped with three sinkers, were installed on January 11 and 12, marking a significant step in regional marine conservation.

Addressing the Decrease in Coral Coverage

The decision to install these mooring buoys was underpinned by a study conducted by Reef Check Malaysia. The research indicated a worrying decrease in coral coverage at Timba-Timba Island, with live coral coverage plummeting from 56% in 2022 to a predicted 48% in 2024. The study highlighted the increasing toll of recreational boating activities, where the indiscriminate use of anchors has posed a significant threat to the health of the coral reefs.

A Sustainable Solution for Marine Conservation

The installed buoys, capable of accommodating three to five boats simultaneously, provide an eco-friendly alternative for boaters to anchor. The initiative, part of the larger ‘Building Marine Conservation Leaders in Semporna’ project, is designed to address immediate environmental concerns while fostering the sustainable management of marine resources. This project, backed by the CIMB Foundation, signals an important move towards the long-term vitality of the region.

Community Involvement and Future Endeavors

Local volunteer groups, alongside Tourism Jetty and the Semporna Professional Dive Association, have shown additional support for this conservation effort. Their involvement emphasizes the community’s commitment to protecting their marine ecosystem. With this initiative setting a promising precedent, the collaborators’ future endeavors are expected to further strengthen the marine conservation efforts in Semporna and its surrounding areas.