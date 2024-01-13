en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

New Mooring Buoys in Semporna: A Step Towards Protecting Coral Reefs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
New Mooring Buoys in Semporna: A Step Towards Protecting Coral Reefs

In a bid to shield the vulnerable coral reefs off Timba-Timba Island in Semporna from anchor-related damage, a strategic collaboration has resulted in the installation of mooring buoys. This eco-friendly solution is an outcome of the joint efforts of Reef Check Malaysia, the Semporna district office, Pulau Sipadan Resort and Tours, and local volunteer groups. A set of four robust buoys, each equipped with three sinkers, were installed on January 11 and 12, marking a significant step in regional marine conservation.

Addressing the Decrease in Coral Coverage

The decision to install these mooring buoys was underpinned by a study conducted by Reef Check Malaysia. The research indicated a worrying decrease in coral coverage at Timba-Timba Island, with live coral coverage plummeting from 56% in 2022 to a predicted 48% in 2024. The study highlighted the increasing toll of recreational boating activities, where the indiscriminate use of anchors has posed a significant threat to the health of the coral reefs.

A Sustainable Solution for Marine Conservation

The installed buoys, capable of accommodating three to five boats simultaneously, provide an eco-friendly alternative for boaters to anchor. The initiative, part of the larger ‘Building Marine Conservation Leaders in Semporna’ project, is designed to address immediate environmental concerns while fostering the sustainable management of marine resources. This project, backed by the CIMB Foundation, signals an important move towards the long-term vitality of the region.

Community Involvement and Future Endeavors

Local volunteer groups, alongside Tourism Jetty and the Semporna Professional Dive Association, have shown additional support for this conservation effort. Their involvement emphasizes the community’s commitment to protecting their marine ecosystem. With this initiative setting a promising precedent, the collaborators’ future endeavors are expected to further strengthen the marine conservation efforts in Semporna and its surrounding areas.

0
Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
28 mins ago
Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia's North-South Expressway
In a heartrending incident, a holiday trip turned fatal for a 17-year-old Indian tourist, Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini, when a bus carrying 28 passengers from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur caught fire following a collision on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia. The incident, which transpired around 3:50 am near Melaka on January 13, also left two
Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia's North-South Expressway
Muslims Permitted to Work in Conventional Banks During Emergencies, Says Penang Mufti
1 hour ago
Muslims Permitted to Work in Conventional Banks During Emergencies, Says Penang Mufti
Malaysians Detained in Guantanamo Bay Set to Plead Guilty: Possible Repatriation Looms
3 hours ago
Malaysians Detained in Guantanamo Bay Set to Plead Guilty: Possible Repatriation Looms
Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct
39 mins ago
Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct
Malaysia's Digital Surge: High ICT Device Ownership and New Padu Database Hub
58 mins ago
Malaysia's Digital Surge: High ICT Device Ownership and New Padu Database Hub
Petronas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary Celebrations: A Nod to Community and Media
1 hour ago
Petronas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary Celebrations: A Nod to Community and Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
32 seconds
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
Utah Legislative Session: Controversial Bills on DEI, Transgender Rights, and Education
46 seconds
Utah Legislative Session: Controversial Bills on DEI, Transgender Rights, and Education
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
2 mins
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
4 mins
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
4 mins
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
4 mins
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
5 mins
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
6 mins
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
6 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app