Aviation

New Airport Needed in Sabah, Says Aviation Consultant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:23 am EST
New Airport Needed in Sabah, Says Aviation Consultant

In a bold move to address the impending capacity crisis, Senior aviation consultant Faizal Malik has underscored the necessity of a new airport in Sabah, Malaysia. The existing Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) is inching towards its maximum capacity, with limited prospects for expansion.

KKIA: A Single-Runway Airport Under Strain

KKIA, ranking second in the list of busiest airports in Malaysia, operates under the constraints of a single runway. This stands in sharp contrast to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the country’s busiest aviation hub, which boasts three runways. Malik stressed that a new terminal at KKIA would merely serve as a stopgap solution, woefully inadequate for future requirements.

Envisioning a Future-Ready Airport

Malik proposed that Sabah’s growing aviation needs call for an airport equipped with at least two runways. An extensive feasibility study, probing the potential relocation of KKIA, has been jointly conducted by Qhazanah Sabah Bhd and Berjaya Land. The findings of this inquiry are slated to be handed over to the relevant authorities shortly.

Potential Locations and Critical Considerations

Two prospective locations, Kimanis and Tuaran, have emerged as potential sites for the new airport, offering the requisite space for development. Malik highlighted the criticality of comprehensive assessments, feasibility studies, and community consultations. Such thorough groundwork is necessary not only to meet the regulatory requirements but also to ensure the alignment of the relocation plans with the interests of all stakeholders.

In parallel developments, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is mulling the appointment of an IJM Corp Bhd-led consortium to recommence the aerotrain replacement project at KLIA, which was put on hold in August. The consortium includes Pestech International Bhd and French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom. The project, critical for ensuring passenger comfort and convenience at KLIA, had been initially awarded to Pestech in December 2021, with Alstom designated as the aerotrain supplier.

Aviation Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

