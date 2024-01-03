en English
Malaysia

Negri Sembilan Government Mandates Joint Ventures in New REE Mining SOPs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Negri Sembilan Government Mandates Joint Ventures in New REE Mining SOPs

The Negri Sembilan government, Malaysia, has put into force a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for the excavation of rare earth elements (REE) within the state’s jurisdiction. A prerequisite for mining firms is the need to establish joint ventures with the state-owned corporation, Mentri Besar Inc (MBINS). This stipulation is designed to ensure effective oversight and regulation of mining operations.

Joint Ventures – A Strategy for Control and Revenue

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun voiced that this cooperative approach is crucial for the safeguarding of the environment and for ensuring legal compliance. In addition, it creates a channel for the state to gain revenue through royalties, particularly from REE excavated from privately owned lands. The state’s industrialisation committee chairman, Teo Kok Seong, is preparing to visit REE processing plants in China with a view to gaining insights into their methodologies.

Open Bidding for Foreign Companies

Foreign companies are invited to participate in the bidding process for REE mining, though the approval of their methods is a prerequisite. Two districts, Jelebu and Kuala Pilah, have been earmarked as significant sources of REE deposits. The SOPs align with the guidelines approved by the federal government for REE mining, purposed to promote sustainable exploitation and involving multiple ministries’ collaboration.

Protection of Forest Reserves and Penalties for Illegal Mining

The SOPs specifically prohibit mining in permanent forest reserves, highlighting the government’s commitment to environmental preservation. Malaysia’s mineral resources, inclusive of REE, are valued at RM4.11 trillion. A significant portion of this wealth, an estimated 15.188 million metric tonnes of REE worth RM741 billion, is scattered across various states. In a recent development, a company was slapped with a hefty fine of RM500,000 for illegal REE mining in Kuala Pilah, underscoring the severity with which the government views non-compliance.

Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

