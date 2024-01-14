en English
Malaysia

Negri Sembilan Celebrates 250th Year of State Monarchy with Historic Ceremony

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Negri Sembilan Celebrates 250th Year of State Monarchy with Historic Ceremony

Negri Sembilan, Malaysia, a state renowned for its Adat Perpatih customary laws, has recently celebrated the Istiadat Ulangan Penghulu Luak Tanah Mengandung Mengadap Menjunjung Duli ceremony. This triennial event, rooted in history since 1898, serves as a testament to the state’s rich history and vibrant traditions.

The Ceremony and Its Significance

The ceremony involves the pledge of allegiance by the penghulu (chieftains) of several luak (districts) to the state ruler, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar. This year’s celebration was particularly momentous as it marked the 250th year of the state monarchy.

Highlights of the Three-Day Event

The three-day event featured various traditional customs. Among these was the Istiadat Menurun dan Memasang Alat Kebesaran, which involves the emplacement of royal regalia. Another was the Istiadat Bersiram, a royal bathing ceremony. Here, the current ruler, Tuanku Muhriz, and his consort Tuanku Aishah Rohani were transported in a special carriage to the Panca Persada for a symbolic cleansing ritual.

The Final Day: A Pledge of Allegiance

The main event on the third day featured the pledge of allegiance by the chieftains of different districts. In his speech, Tuanku Muhriz underscored the importance of accurate historical documentation to preserve the state’s sovereignty and unity among its multi-racial population.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Tuanku Muhriz on his 76th birthday, praying for the royal family’s blessings, good health, and continued sovereignty. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun led the list of 473 recipients of state awards, medals, and honours in conjunction with the royal birthday celebration.

0
