Malaysia

MySel Programme: A Helping Hand in Documentation for 584 Individuals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
MySel Programme: A Helping Hand in Documentation for 584 Individuals

In 2023, a commendable initiative led by the Selangor government, termed the MySel programme, facilitated 584 individuals in successfully obtaining their identification documents (IDs). The state human resources and poverty eradication committee chairman, V. Papparaidu, shed light on the programme’s operations, disclosing that the initiative was inundated with a total of 1,326 applications from January through to September of the preceding year.

Scope of the MySel Programme

The services provided by the MySel programme were multifarious, encompassing several essential areas. The programme lent a helping hand to applicants in matters of citizenship, procuring birth certificates, red identification cards, as well as paperwork related to adoption and immigration.

Application Process and Criteria

All applications were meticulously reviewed, adhering to the criteria and conditions set forth by several pivotal agencies. This included the National Registration Department, Home Ministry, Immigration Department, and Welfare Department. The rigorous review process was designed to ensure that only qualified applicants are granted their requests, thereby maintaining the integrity of the programme.

Challenges Faced by Applicants

However, not all applicants were successful in their endeavours. V. Papparaidu elucidated that the applicants who did not receive their documents typically fell short of fulfilling the necessary prerequisites. This included providing sufficient supporting documents or failing to meet set deadlines. This valuable piece of information was disclosed in response to an inquiry by Gunarajah R. George (PH-Sentosa) during a state assembly sitting.

Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

