Malaysia

Muslims Permitted to Work in Conventional Banks During Emergencies, Says Penang Mufti

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
In a recent development shedding light on the interplay of Islamic law and modern employment challenges, Penang Mufti Wan Salim Nor stated that Muslims may work in conventional banks during emergencies or when faced with a lack of alternative employment. This statement, a testament to the adaptability of Islamic law in the face of life’s uncertainties, is considered a temporary allowance and not a permanent solution.

An Adaptive Approach

It’s a response to Federal Territories Mufti Luqman Abdullah’s recommendation for Muslim employees in conventional banks to transition to jobs deemed ‘halal’ under Islamic law. The crux of the issue lies in the nature of conventional banks’ transactions involving riba, or usury, a practice considered haram (forbidden) in Islam. While Luqman’s advisory urged Muslims to strive for ‘halal’ employment, the response from Wan Salim Nor signifies a more flexible approach, recognizing the exigencies and complexities of contemporary life.

Dividing Lines

Luqman differentiated between employees directly involved in usury transactions and those who are not. The latter group, according to him, should exert every effort to avoid or leave ‘haram’ workplaces once they secure ‘halal’ employment. The distinction underscores the nuanced understanding of the Muslim community’s engagement with the financial sector, an area often fraught with religious and ethical considerations.

Public Response

The debate has elicited reactions from netizens who shared their experiences and perspectives on working in conventional banks as Muslims. The online discourse serves as a microcosm of the wider Muslim community’s struggle to reconcile their religious beliefs with the demands of modern employment. It’s a testament to the pressing need for religious leaders to provide clear guidance on navigating these complex issues.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

