Business

MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia

In a bid to combat the rising tide of scams in Malaysia, the Johor National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) is bolstering its efforts to enhance public awareness. Last year alone, the country was rocked by over 400 reported scam cases, a statistic that has driven MTPN to take decisive action.

Upgrading the Consumer Protection Act

MTPN President, Noorman Kamsani, has outlined the council’s intentions to propose amendments to the Consumer Protection Act 1999. The proposed enhancements aim to address the evolving challenges faced by consumers in the digital age. Noorman has emphasized the urgent need to bridge the public awareness gap regarding the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) and its 997 hotline. He also voiced the importance of equipping consumers with the knowledge necessary to respond effectively to fraudulent schemes.

Learning from Global Successes

In the ongoing fight against scams, Noorman suggested that Malaysia could benefit from adopting successful policies implemented by other nations. The idea is to learn from global best practices and tailor these measures to suit the unique dynamics of the Malaysian market.

‘Consumer Cosmopolitanism’: A Novel Approach

On another note, MTPN plans to introduce the concept of ‘consumer cosmopolitanism’ to the Malaysian government. This novel approach emphasizes the value of authenticity over the origin of products. It breaks down into five key components – education, basic, cultural, economic, and consumer ecology. These elements focus on enhancing awareness, establishing policies that resonate with market and societal demands, understanding local culture for business, fostering a robust economic ecosystem, and safeguarding consumer rights in compliance with government laws.

The Council’s new strategy underscores its commitment to not only protect consumers but also to empower them. By raising awareness and introducing comprehensive measures, MTPN aims to create an environment where consumers can make informed decisions, free from the threat of scams.

Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

