MSM Malaysia Extends CFO’s Garden Leave Amid Internal Investigation

MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd has once again extended the garden leave of its chief financial officer, Mazatul ‘Aini Shahar Abdul Malek Shahar. This marks the second extension for the CFO who was initially set to be on leave from October 20, 2023, to December 15, 2023. The first extension pushed the end date to January 15, 2024, and now it has been further extended to February 15, 2024, or until the board issues further notice.

A Decision Amid an Ongoing Internal Investigation

This decision comes in light of an ongoing internal investigation for which Mazatul ‘Aini was initially placed on leave. While the details of the investigation remain confidential, the repeated extension of the leave suggests that the process is far from over.

Business as Usual at MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd

Despite the unusual situation, MSM has assured that its business operations will continue as per normal. The company has committed to making further announcements if there are any significant developments regarding this matter. It’s a clear attempt to maintain transparency and keep stakeholders informed.

The Announcement Through Bursa Malaysia

MSM made the announcement about the extension through a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the stock exchange of Malaysia. This official channel of communication underscores the gravity of the situation and the company’s commitment to abiding by established protocols.