en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MSM Malaysia Extends CFO’s Garden Leave Amid Internal Investigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
MSM Malaysia Extends CFO’s Garden Leave Amid Internal Investigation

MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd has once again extended the garden leave of its chief financial officer, Mazatul ‘Aini Shahar Abdul Malek Shahar. This marks the second extension for the CFO who was initially set to be on leave from October 20, 2023, to December 15, 2023. The first extension pushed the end date to January 15, 2024, and now it has been further extended to February 15, 2024, or until the board issues further notice.

A Decision Amid an Ongoing Internal Investigation

This decision comes in light of an ongoing internal investigation for which Mazatul ‘Aini was initially placed on leave. While the details of the investigation remain confidential, the repeated extension of the leave suggests that the process is far from over.

Business as Usual at MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd

Despite the unusual situation, MSM has assured that its business operations will continue as per normal. The company has committed to making further announcements if there are any significant developments regarding this matter. It’s a clear attempt to maintain transparency and keep stakeholders informed.

The Announcement Through Bursa Malaysia

MSM made the announcement about the extension through a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the stock exchange of Malaysia. This official channel of communication underscores the gravity of the situation and the company’s commitment to abiding by established protocols.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
The BMW Group has set a new sales record in 2023, with its brands BMW, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad all reporting record-breaking sales. The group’s sales in Q4 increased by 10.3% from the previous year, reaching 718,778 units. This strong performance is credited to effective collaboration with retail partners and the commendable efforts of the
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stumbles, Loses Top 10 Position in Pharma Industry
41 seconds ago
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stumbles, Loses Top 10 Position in Pharma Industry
Leadership Change at Hylife Foods: Karana Sangfai Steps Up as CEO
1 min ago
Leadership Change at Hylife Foods: Karana Sangfai Steps Up as CEO
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
26 seconds ago
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
37 seconds ago
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
40 seconds ago
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
17 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
17 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
18 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
22 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
25 seconds
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
33 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
44 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
49 seconds
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
53 seconds
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app