en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MMEA Seizes Local Cargo Boat for Overstepping Controlled Goods Limit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
MMEA Seizes Local Cargo Boat for Overstepping Controlled Goods Limit

In a decisive display of regulatory enforcement, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a local cargo boat transporting controlled goods beyond the permissible limit. This incident occurred in the waters along Sungai Melayu, Sebatik Island, marking a significant stride in the MMEA’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with local regulations.

Unlawful Cargo and Unauthorized Operation

The enforcement operation took place on Saturday at 5.30 pm. The confiscated cargo comprised 3 tonnes of rice and 3.5 tonnes of sugar. The total estimated worth of the seized goods was a staggering RM60,000. In addition to the cargo seizure, the MMEA arrested two local men, the skipper and crew of the boat, intensifying the gravity of the operation.

Regulatory Compliance in Focus

Adding to the severity of the offense, the boat’s captain was found to be operating without a valid boat licence. This discovery underscores the importance of proper licensing in maritime operations. It highlights the necessity for the adherence to cargo limits, ensuring the transportation of goods does not exceed established controls.

MMEA’s Efforts in Maritime Regulation

The seizure and subsequent arrests exemplify the MMEA’s unwavering commitment to regulating and controlling the transportation of goods within the region. It sends a clear message about the importance of compliance with local regulations and limits on certain commodities. The incident serves as an indisputable reminder that breaches will not be tolerated and will be met with swift enforcement action.

0
Business Malaysia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
The Intersection of Big Data and IoT: Business Implications
The convergence of Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) is paving the way for a new era of business intelligence. These two distinct yet intertwining fields are driving a paradigm shift in how businesses operate and strategize. Collectively, they are redefining the contours of data analysis and decision-making, leading to unprecedented operational efficiencies
The Intersection of Big Data and IoT: Business Implications
Dubai's XTREME DB SYSTEMS: Pioneering Smart Datacenter with Advanced Immersion Cooling
1 min ago
Dubai's XTREME DB SYSTEMS: Pioneering Smart Datacenter with Advanced Immersion Cooling
Toronto's Beloved 'The Gaslight' Closes as Owners Open 'The Starlight' in Stratford
6 mins ago
Toronto's Beloved 'The Gaslight' Closes as Owners Open 'The Starlight' in Stratford
Navigating The Growth and Challenges of The Internet of Things
52 seconds ago
Navigating The Growth and Challenges of The Internet of Things
Economic Downturn in China Triggers Early Exodus of Migrant Workers from Coastal Cities
1 min ago
Economic Downturn in China Triggers Early Exodus of Migrant Workers from Coastal Cities
We Are Weymouth Announces Winter Wonderland Window Display Winners
1 min ago
We Are Weymouth Announces Winter Wonderland Window Display Winners
Latest Headlines
World News
Kiera Ceely: The Shining Scholar-Athlete of Florida Tech
1 min
Kiera Ceely: The Shining Scholar-Athlete of Florida Tech
Young Family's Fight Against Terminal Brain Cancer: A Story of Love, Loss, and Resilience
4 mins
Young Family's Fight Against Terminal Brain Cancer: A Story of Love, Loss, and Resilience
Congress-Affiliated Kerala Secretariat Association Splits, New Faction Emerges
5 mins
Congress-Affiliated Kerala Secretariat Association Splits, New Faction Emerges
Houston Texans' Playoff Run Reshapes Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft Prospects
5 mins
Houston Texans' Playoff Run Reshapes Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft Prospects
Leonard Williams on Cusp of Making NFL History with 18-Game Season
5 mins
Leonard Williams on Cusp of Making NFL History with 18-Game Season
Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Williams Poised to Make NFL History
5 mins
Seattle Seahawks' Leonard Williams Poised to Make NFL History
Joe Gomez Nears 200th Appearance with No Goal: A Reflection on Modern Football
5 mins
Joe Gomez Nears 200th Appearance with No Goal: A Reflection on Modern Football
High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Competition
5 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Competition
Residents Trapped as Lifts Malfunction in Peacehaven Care Home
5 mins
Residents Trapped as Lifts Malfunction in Peacehaven Care Home
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app