Michelle Yeoh Welcomes Grandchild, Shares Joy with Fans

Michelle Yeoh, the internationally renowned Malaysian actress, started 2024 on a joyous note. She shared the news of the birth of her grandchild, an event that has sparked happiness and well wishes from her global fan base. The 61-year-old actress, known for her iconic actions roles in Hong Kong cinema, took to Instagram to express her joy over her ‘little miracle’, posting a heart-touching image of a baby’s foot cradled in her hand.

Celebrating a New Addition

The news initially took fans by surprise, many of whom mistakenly assumed Yeoh had become a new mother. However, according to Taiwan’s Next Apple News, the newborn is her grandchild, born to Nicolas Todt, the son of her French husband Jean Todt from a previous relationship. Yeoh further confirmed this in another Instagram post where she celebrated the arrival of baby Maxime. She expressed her gratitude to Nicolas and Darina, presumably the child’s mother, for making her and Jean Todt the ‘happiest and proudest Grandparents.’

A Life Marked by Achievements

Michelle Yeoh’s personal life has always garnered as much attention as her illustrious career. She recently held a wedding banquet in her hometown of Ipoh with Jean Todt, the former president of the International Automobile Federation. The couple had wedded in Geneva in July, marking the second marriage for both. Jean Todt, also a significant figure in the public eye, had a son, Nicolas Todt, from his previous relationship, who is now the father of Yeoh’s grandchild.

An Iconic Career

In March 2023, Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’ This achievement was a testament to her talent and dedication, cementing her status as a groundbreaking figure in the global film industry. As she welcomes the newest member of her family, her fans worldwide join her in celebrating this joyous occasion, a new milestone in a life filled with remarkable achievements.