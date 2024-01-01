en English
Malaysia

MetMalaysia Warns of Strong Winds and Rough Seas: Urges Public Caution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has raised an urgent alert for strong winds and rough seas, predicted to hit several areas. The advisory, issued with a particular emphasis on seafarers, fishermen, and maritime communities, strongly suggests exercising caution during this period. The impending weather conditions pose considerable risks, including high waves and strong wind gusts that could potentially endanger maritime activities and coastal communities.

Weather Warnings for Johor and Other Regions

MetMalaysia has specifically flagged the state of Johor for strong winds. Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru are the areas expected to bear the brunt until 4:00 PM on Monday, 1 January 2024. However, the alert does not stop at strong winds. It extends to thunderstorms and heavy rain, which could further exacerbate the situation.

Nationwide Thunderstorm and Rain Alert

Beyond Johor, MetMalaysia has also issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for six states, including Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, until 9 PM. The inclement weather will affect Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, and Maran in Pahang, as well as several areas in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah.

Public Safety and Disaster Risk Reduction

The warning is part of MetMalaysia’s ongoing commitment to providing timely and accurate weather information to the public, contributing significantly to disaster risk reduction and management in the region. The department urges the public to stay informed through official channels and to take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks associated with these adverse weather conditions.

Malaysia
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

