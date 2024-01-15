en English
Malaysia

METMalaysia Issues Continuous Rain Warning for Sarawak and Sabah

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
METMalaysia Issues Continuous Rain Warning for Sarawak and Sabah

In an announcement made on Tuesday, the Malaysian Meteorology Department (METMalaysia) issued a continuous rain warning of the alert level for several districts in Sarawak and Sabah, effective until Wednesday. This warning is a result of the significant weather forecasted with easterly winds, which is likely to bring continuous rain in the aforementioned regions.

A Continuous Rain Warning: What does it Mean?

A continuous rain alert is issued when there are signs of expected rain or thunderstorms lasting for more than six hours in the area. The levels of warnings are differentiated based on the amount and duration of the expected rainfall. A bad level warning is issued when heavy rains exceeding 60 millimeters (mm) over six hours are anticipated. A dangerous level warning is issued when heavy rains are expected to exceed 150 mm over 24 hours.

The Areas Affected

In Sarawak, the areas included in the forecast are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu, and Dalat). In Sabah, the warning affects the Sandakan region (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan) and Kudat.

How to Stay Updated?

The public can access current weather information through the department’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application, and official social media pages. For further inquiries, the MET Malaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 is available. With the State/District Disaster Management Committees being activated in response to the warning, the level of preparedness to deal with potential disasters, especially in high-risk areas, is expected to increase.

Malaysia Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd has once again extended the garden leave of its chief financial officer, Mazatul 'Aini Shahar Abdul Malek Shahar. This marks the second extension for the CFO who was initially set to be on leave from October 20, 2023, to December 15, 2023. The first extension pushed the end date to January
    © 2023 BNN
