Malaysia

MetMalaysia Forecasts Significant Weather Changes due to Persistent Easterly Winds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
MetMalaysia Forecasts Significant Weather Changes due to Persistent Easterly Winds

In an announcement that may affect the travel plans and daily routines of many, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) anticipates a significant shift in weather patterns due to persistent easterly winds up until January 17. This atmospheric change is expected to cause an increase in humidity, leading to continuous rainfall in Sarawak and eastern Sabah, along with strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

Weather Warnings and Precautions

In addition to the general forecast, MetMalaysia has released specific warnings for several regions. Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to occur in the afternoon until night in Sabah and Sarawak. The regions of Condore and Reef North have been issued a level two warning for strong winds and rough seas, while Tioman Island in Pahang, Layang-Layang and Sulu Islands in Sabah, Labuan, Palawan (Philippines), Samui (Thailand), and Bunguran (Indonesia) are under a category one warning.

Stay Informed and Safe

The public is encouraged to stay abreast of the latest updates on weather conditions by referring to the official MetMalaysia website or the agency’s social media channels. For on-the-go information, the myCuaca application provides reliable and timely weather updates. This vigilance is essential for ensuring safety during such potentially volatile weather conditions.

Interestingly, amidst the weather forecast, mention was made of a RM20 billion green steel project in Sabah, reflecting the region’s commitment to embracing greener technologies. However, this is unrelated to the current weather forecast.

Malaysia Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

