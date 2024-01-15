en English
Malaysia

‘Mentega Terbang’ Producer Faces Legal Charges Amidst Religious Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
‘Mentega Terbang’ Producer Faces Legal Charges Amidst Religious Controversy

In a recent development that has stirred the cultural landscape of Malaysia, Tan Meng Kheng, the producer of the independent movie ‘Mentega Terbang,’ faces legal charges for allegedly ‘wounding religious feelings.’ The case, filed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, is set to be heard at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court.

Movie Ban and Legal Challenge

The movie, earlier banned by the government for containing content offensive to Islamic teachings, sparked a wave of controversy. Despite the prohibition, enforced from September 1, Tan along with the film’s director, Khairi Anwar Jailani, mounted a High Court legal challenge against the ban. They contended that the prohibition infringes on freedom of speech as safeguarded by the Federal Constitution, thus showcasing the tension between artistic expression and religious sentiments in a multicultural society.

Plot and Controversy

‘Mentega Terbang,’ a 104-minute feature, explores the religious turmoil of a Muslim teenager named Aisyah. The narrative unfolds as Aisyah embarks on a journey, delving into different religions in her quest for answers about life after death. This exploration, however, didn’t sit well with the Islamic development department (Jakim) which criticized the film for containing elements contrary to the beliefs of Malaysian Muslims, particularly those following the Syafie school of thought.

A Reflection of Societal Tensions

The legal action against Tan Meng Kheng and the subsequent controversy surrounding ‘Mentega Terbang’ reflect the broader societal tensions in Malaysia. They highlight the struggle to balance the freedom of artistic expression with the need to respect religious sentiments, a challenge faced by many societies across the globe. The unfolding of this case promises to further ignite discussions on the role and boundaries of art in a diverse society.

Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

