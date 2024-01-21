Melaka’s Vehicle-Free Zone: A Boon for Local Traders

The Melaka state government, in a bid to boost the local economy, has taken a decisive step to enhance the vehicle-free zone in Banda Hilir. This initiative, which kicked off on August 19 in the previous year, was primarily aimed at facilitating local affairs and supporting the area's traders. The initiative has already started bearing fruit, with local traders reporting increased earnings and customer inflow.

Relocating Traders: A Positive Move

In a recent move, over 120 traders from Uptown Pahlawan Walk were successfully relocated to a new site located in front of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Museum at Dataran Pahlawan. This relocation has been well received by the traders, leading to a surge in visitors and consequently, a boost in their earnings. The new site was chosen keeping in mind various factors including brightness, spaciousness, and the flow of pedestrian traffic.

Enhancement of the Vehicle-Free Zone

Datuk Rais Yasin, the State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman, emphasized that the enhancements in the vehicle-free zone are designed to assist traders in increasing their income, not to sideline them. Despite initial resistance against the vehicle-free zone, especially at Jonker Walk, the initiative has proven to be economically beneficial for the traders.

Future Enhancements and Adjustments

Chief Minister Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh has been regularly visiting the area to assess and plan further enhancements. One of the proposed improvements includes the addition of more parking spaces. The vehicle-free zone typically involves the closure of several roads for 54 hours from Friday evening to Sunday midnight. However, due to the ongoing Chinese New Year celebrations, the duration has been temporarily reduced to 21 hours on weekends, a move that will last until the end of February.