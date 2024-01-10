MEASAT-1: The Satellite Revolution That Transformed Malaysia’s Media Landscape

In 1996, a revolution was launched into the cosmos, altering the trajectory of Malaysia’s media and telecommunications landscape forever. That revolution was named MEASAT-1, Malaysia’s first communications satellite. A brainchild of then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, MEASAT-1 was conceived to disrupt the government’s monopoly over communication services, an arena dominated by Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM).

Birth of a New Era

MEASAT-1 was more than just a satellite; it was a transformative force. It not only enabled the expansion of television programming but also facilitated the rise of private telco operators like Maxis, originally known as Binariang Sdn Bhd. The services MEASAT-1 provided spread across a vast region, covering territories from India to Hawaii and from Japan to East Australia. It was both a significant technological achievement for Malaysia and a key player in diversifying the country’s broadcasting industry.

Breaking the Monopoly

Before the advent of MEASAT-1, Malaysians had limited television options. The government-linked Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) was the leading broadcaster, leaving little room for competition. With the introduction of MEASAT-1, the television landscape was forever altered. New players like Astro quickly emerged, soon becoming the leading pay-TV service in Malaysia and breaking the monopoly of RTM.

End of an Era and the Dawn of a Legacy

Despite its historical significance, MEASAT-1’s journey ended in 2013, after 17 years of service. It was de-orbited and relegated to the ‘Graveyard orbit’. Yet, the legacy it left behind could not be extinguished. MEASAT-1 was succeeded by a series of satellites, including MEASAT-2 and the MEASAT-3 series, with MEASAT-3d being the latest addition, all aimed at enhancing connectivity and telecommunications in Malaysia. These advancements are designed to improve coverage, especially in rural areas previously underserved, and are expected to achieve 100% 4G population coverage in the country.