Md Shah Othman, Iconic Malaysian Keyboard Player, Passes Away at 73

Malaysia’s music scene experienced a great loss with the passing of Md Shah Othman, the keyboard player for the iconic 1990s bands Kembara and Ilusi. At the age of 73, Md Shah succumbed to complications from gland cancer at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru. This devastating news was confirmed by his son-in-law, Nazrul Tahir.

Md Shah Othman’s Battle with Cancer

Just a month before his demise on January 3, Md Shah was diagnosed with gland cancer. The diagnosis followed an examination to investigate his loss of appetite. Sadly, his health deteriorated rapidly, leading to his hospitalization on the eve of his death.

The Last Journey

As per Islamic traditions, Md Shah’s funeral was planned to take place at the Tanah Perkuburan Islam Sungai Danga in Johor Bahru following the Asar prayer. His body was taken from his home in Kampung Bendahara, marking a poignant end to a life vibrantly lived. The final farewell to the musician was teemed with deep sorrow and respect for his immense contribution to Malaysian music.

Legacy in Music

Md Shah’s last notable performance was at the ‘Kembara Panaroma Jingga: 1444 Hijrah Concert’ at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center on July 31, 2022. The Kembara band, in which he played, included other significant members such as Datuk M Nasir, Zoul, Rahman Suri, and Shahrum Basiron. His music, adored by fans across generations, remains as an enduring testament to his talent and dedication.