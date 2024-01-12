MCA President Challenges Proposed Hike in Utilities Service Tax

In a bold move, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, the president of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), has urged the government to reconsider its decision to increase the service tax from 6% to 8% on electricity and water bills. This proposed increase is part of Budget 2024 and is set to take effect from March.

Mounting Pressure on Households and Businesses

Dr Wee’s call comes amidst the financial strain already borne by households and businesses, attributed to a significant 40% surge in electricity bills. This surge was precipitated by last year’s increase in Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) rates, a consequence of increasing coal and gas prices. The proposed service tax hike, however, excludes certain essential services such as food and beverages, and telecommunication services.

A Plea for Consistency

Expressing his discontent, Dr Wee questioned the government’s decision to not extend the same tax exemption to electricity and water as it has to telecommunication services. He emphasized that these utilities are as basic and essential as telecommunications. He further highlighted that despite a dip in coal and gas prices, ICPT rates have not been adjusted downwards.

The Rising Burden of Service Tax

Dr Wee shed light on the fact that service tax collections on electricity have seen a steep hike since the previous year. This, he argued, has placed an additional financial burden on the public and industries. His concern was heightened by a statement from the commercial and manufacturing sectors expressing disappointment over electricity tariffs remaining unchanged despite lower fuel costs.

Previously, Dr Wee had urged the government to refrain from imposing extra taxes on patients seeking traditional and complementary medicine treatments, reflecting his consistent advocacy for economic relief.