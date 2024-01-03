Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024

Malaysian planters are set to witness a rise in earnings for 2024, according to Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB). Key factors driving this projected uptick include lower unit costs resulting from decreased fertiliser expenses and heightened productivity. Maybank IB’s forecast points to an average crude palm oil (CPO) price of RM3,700 per tonne for 2024, slightly lower than the average RM3,830 per tonne of 2023.

Price Dynamics and Market Conditions

The price trajectory for CPO in 2024 is expected to mirror that of the previous year, commencing strong in the first quarter owing to typically low output, before potentially dipping mid-year as output rates improve. However, overarching market conditions such as the El Niño weather pattern, which is currently delaying soybean planting in Brazil, could exert pressure on CPO prices. Soybean crop failure could propel both soybean and CPO prices upwards.

Global Tensions and Economic Uncertainties

On the other hand, looming concerns about a global recession pose risks for CPO prices. A host of geopolitical factors, including high US interest rates, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel-Hamas tensions, and the fluctuating financial health of various nations, contribute to uncertainties that could impact global demand for CPO. Weaker demand may result in larger stockpiles and subsequently, lower CPO prices.

Government Tax Review and Windfall Profit Levy

In addition to these price influencers, Maybank IB revealed that the Malaysian government is currently reviewing taxes in the palm oil sector. Planters are urging for a reevaluation of the windfall profit levy, which presently stands at 3.0% per tonne of fresh fruit bunch (FFB) when CPO prices exceed RM3,000 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM3,500 in East Malaysia.

In a related development, Bumi Armada Bhd is predicted to see sequential earnings growth in the coming quarters, spurred by improved contributions from Armada Kraken floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and impending first oil from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) KG-DWN-98/2. The company’s disciplined approach to capital management has led to a consistent decline in its net gearing, favorably positioning the group to take advantage of new project opportunities.