Malaysia's Tooling Market Set to Double by 2032 Amid Renewable Energy Shift

The Malaysia tooling market, having been valued at a substantial $2,619.27 million in 2020, is projected to witness a significant leap to reach $5,260.55 million by the year 2032. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, the market is gearing up for a promising future. The leading segment in terms of revenue in 2022 has been dies and molds, expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Riding the Renewable Energy Wave

The Malaysian government is spearheading the shift from conventional to renewable energy sources, thereby creating a demand surge for high precision tooling in energy systems production. This transition is receiving significant backing from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the ASEAN Center for Energy. These organizations underline the potential for Southeast Asia to satiate 41% of its energy requirements with renewables by 2030 and engender 6.7 million green jobs by 2050.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite this promising outlook, the market grapples with hurdles due to fluctuating raw material prices, particularly steel. Yet, with technological advancements, automation, and Industry 4.0 innovations, the market is teeming with growth opportunities.

End-user Industries and Key Players

The tooling market serves a plethora of end-user industries. The automotive industry led the revenue share in 2022, while the electronics and electrical sector is expected to exhibit the fastest growth. Triggered by the expansion of manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and the increasing reliance on machines for household tasks, the electronics industry is propelling the demand for tooling facilities. Key market players such as Sandvik AB, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Taegutec Ltd.) are helping shape the industry's trajectory.