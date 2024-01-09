en English
Malaysia

Malaysia’s Statistics Department Mobilizes Team to Aid Padu Registration in Kedah’s Rural Areas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Malaysia’s Statistics Department Mobilizes Team to Aid Padu Registration in Kedah’s Rural Areas

In a concerted effort to boost Padu registrations, particularly in rural and interior regions of Kedah with limited internet access, the Statistics Malaysia Department (DOSM) is dispatching a specialized ‘flying squad’ team. The goal is to streamline the registration process and ensure more individuals have their data updated in the Central Database Centre (Padu), thus enabling them to receive governmental assistance and subsidies.

‘Flying Squad’ to the Rescue

The ‘flying squad’ is a special initiative aimed at assisting residents of these areas with their Padu registration. According to Kedah director Nadia Marzuki, as of January 5, only 2.6% of Kedah’s population aged 18 and above had registered with the system. This low engagement has prompted the department’s proactive action to dispatch the team and increase registration numbers.

The Importance of Padu Registration

The Padu is a critical database that contains essential personal information on Malaysian citizens. Data such as individual income, number of dependents, household size, cost of living, distance to workplace, and assets are stored. This information is crucial for the efficient distribution of government aid and subsidies. Without proper registration, many eligible individuals could miss out on these benefits.

Enhancing Accessibility and Aid

To further facilitate this process, Padu counters have been established at 12 Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) across the district. The aim is to make the registration process more accessible, especially for those with limited internet access. The registration period is from January 2 to March 31, during which individuals can update and verify up to 30 personal details including ID, household number, and residential address online or with the help of a PEDi counter.

As the drive progresses, it is hoped that the ‘flying squad’ initiative and the establishment of Padu counters at PEDi centres will significantly improve Padu registration rates, especially in rural and interior areas of Kedah.

Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

