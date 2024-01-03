Malaysia’s REIT Sector Set for Positive Performance in 2023

The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector in Malaysia is anticipated to exhibit a positive performance in 2023, particularly in the retail REITs segment due to a revival in travel and tourism. This projection comes from Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research, which maintains a neutral stance on the sector, but expresses a preference for retail REITs, with Sunway-REIT and Pavilion-REIT as standout choices.

Boost in Tourism

The sector has recorded 14 million tourist arrivals within the first nine months of 2023, generating RM49 billion in receipts and surpassing the government’s target. The visa-free policy for China and India is projected to further enhance tourism. Despite concerns of oversupply, particularly in office spaces due to new additions like the Merdeka 118 tower, the demand for Grade A green-rated offices continues to be robust.

Concerns and Opportunities

The Klang Valley may confront challenges with new retail spaces applying pressure on occupancy and rental rates, but prime malls are anticipated to be less affected owing to their affluent consumer base. The industrial property segment also holds an optimistic outlook, propelled by the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and diversification away from China. The introduction of the high-value goods tax in May 2024 is not anticipated to significantly impact the REIT sector.

Resilience and Growth

UOB Kay Hian Research (UOBKH) Research also maintains a market weight call on REITs, expecting growth to be supported by the retail and hotel sectors, although office rentals may face negative reversion. Dividend growth is projected at 4.7% for 2024 with an average yield of 6.6%. The sector has seen an 8% growth in net profit year-over-year, with prime malls and industrial REITs preferred for their resilience and growth potential. Notwithstanding, new developments and inflationary pressures remain concerns for the future.