Malaysia’s Natural Rubber Production Scales Up, Exports See a Dip in November 2023

In a significant development, Malaysia’s natural rubber production saw a rise of 9.3% in November 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year, hitting a total of 30,669 tons. A large part of this upswing can be attributed to the smallholder sector, which accounted for a massive 85.3% of the total output. In contrast, the estate sector contributed a relatively smaller chunk, making up 14.7% of the production.

A Downslide in the Monthly Production Figures

While the year-on-year figures showed a positive growth rate, the month-to-month production figures told a different story. The natural rubber production in the country dropped by 6.9% from October 2023, which recorded a production volume of 32,944 tons.

Stocks of Natural Rubber Witness an Uptick

Parallel to the rise in production, stocks of natural rubber in the country also registered a rise of 13.2% in November 2023, reaching a total of 172,335 tons. The majority of these stocks were held by rubber processing factories, accounting for 89.8% of the total stock. This was followed by rubber goods factories, which held 10.1% of the total stock. Rubber estates held the smallest share, accounting for a mere 0.1% of the total stock.

Contrasting Market Trends Amid Supply Shortage

The Malaysian Rubber Board’s report pointed towards mixed market trends in Kuala Lumpur for November. The market sentiment was largely positive, driven by China’s stimulus measures and promising economic targets set for 2024. However, this optimism was tempered by a supply shortage from major producers like Thailand.

A Dip in Natural Rubber Exports

Despite the rise in production and stocks, Malaysia’s natural rubber exports experienced a dip in November 2023, marking a decrease of 8.9% from the previous month. The total exports for the month stood at 51,437 tons. China remained the primary export destination, accounting for 48.3% of total exports. Other significant export destinations included Germany, Iran, the United States, and Pakistan. The export performance was largely driven by natural rubber-based products such as rubber gloves, tyres, rubber threads, and condoms. Rubber gloves emerged as the major export product, clocking in a value of RM1.01 billion in November 2023, a slight increase of 1.0% from October 2023.