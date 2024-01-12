en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Malaysia’s Natural Rubber Production Scales Up, Exports See a Dip in November 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Malaysia’s Natural Rubber Production Scales Up, Exports See a Dip in November 2023

In a significant development, Malaysia’s natural rubber production saw a rise of 9.3% in November 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year, hitting a total of 30,669 tons. A large part of this upswing can be attributed to the smallholder sector, which accounted for a massive 85.3% of the total output. In contrast, the estate sector contributed a relatively smaller chunk, making up 14.7% of the production.

A Downslide in the Monthly Production Figures

While the year-on-year figures showed a positive growth rate, the month-to-month production figures told a different story. The natural rubber production in the country dropped by 6.9% from October 2023, which recorded a production volume of 32,944 tons.

Stocks of Natural Rubber Witness an Uptick

Parallel to the rise in production, stocks of natural rubber in the country also registered a rise of 13.2% in November 2023, reaching a total of 172,335 tons. The majority of these stocks were held by rubber processing factories, accounting for 89.8% of the total stock. This was followed by rubber goods factories, which held 10.1% of the total stock. Rubber estates held the smallest share, accounting for a mere 0.1% of the total stock.

Contrasting Market Trends Amid Supply Shortage

The Malaysian Rubber Board’s report pointed towards mixed market trends in Kuala Lumpur for November. The market sentiment was largely positive, driven by China’s stimulus measures and promising economic targets set for 2024. However, this optimism was tempered by a supply shortage from major producers like Thailand.

A Dip in Natural Rubber Exports

Despite the rise in production and stocks, Malaysia’s natural rubber exports experienced a dip in November 2023, marking a decrease of 8.9% from the previous month. The total exports for the month stood at 51,437 tons. China remained the primary export destination, accounting for 48.3% of total exports. Other significant export destinations included Germany, Iran, the United States, and Pakistan. The export performance was largely driven by natural rubber-based products such as rubber gloves, tyres, rubber threads, and condoms. Rubber gloves emerged as the major export product, clocking in a value of RM1.01 billion in November 2023, a slight increase of 1.0% from October 2023.

0
Agriculture Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
19 mins ago
Goa Tourism Embarks on a New Journey: A Shift from Beaches to Spirituality, Heritage, and Agriculture
In response to hospitality industry challenges including reduced footfalls, competition from foreign destinations, and regulatory hurdles, Goa, a destination famous for its beaches and nightlife, is reimagining its tourism strategy. The fresh focus is on spiritual sites, heritage homes, and agricultural tourism, marking a significant shift from the traditional beach-centric model. Regenerative Tourism: A New
Goa Tourism Embarks on a New Journey: A Shift from Beaches to Spirituality, Heritage, and Agriculture
Hollywood Stars Advocate for Sustainable Farming at 'Common Ground' Premiere
2 hours ago
Hollywood Stars Advocate for Sustainable Farming at 'Common Ground' Premiere
Zambia's Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention
2 hours ago
Zambia's Millers to Resume Mealie Meal Distribution Following Government Intervention
Paulina: Championing Investment Opportunities for Women in Agribusiness
29 mins ago
Paulina: Championing Investment Opportunities for Women in Agribusiness
Nigeria's Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development
30 mins ago
Nigeria's Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development
Women-led Agribusiness: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Employment
57 mins ago
Women-led Agribusiness: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Employment
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
21 seconds
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
29 seconds
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
2 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
2 mins
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
3 mins
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
3 mins
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
7 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
7 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
9 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app