Malaysia

Malaysia’s HR Minister Calls for Greater Enrollment in SKSSR

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Malaysia's HR Minister Calls for Greater Enrollment in SKSSR

Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, has made a clarion call to the nation’s Social Security Organization (Socso) to ramp up its efforts in promoting the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR). The minister’s call to action came during his inaugural visit to the Penang Socso headquarters, where he underscored the alarmingly low registration numbers for the scheme.

Lagging Behind: The Current State of SKSSR Enrollment

As it stands, only 200,000 out of an estimated three million housewives have registered for the SKSSR. This stark disparity, the minister noted, necessitates a heightened push for increased enrollments. Minister Sim has set an ambitious target for Socso, aiming to have half a million housewives registered by the year’s end.

(Read Also: SISMA Auto Group Launches New Auto Hub 3S Centre in Kuala Lumpur)

Charting the Path Forward: A New Strategy for SKSSR

To catalyze this growth, the minister announced that a new strategy, designed to boost public awareness and participation in the SKSSR, will be unveiled soon. Public awareness and participation are key components in the government’s plan to secure the future of housewives across the nation.

(Read Also: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition’s Claims of Government Overthrow)

Minister’s Visit: A Commitment to Social Security

Minister Sim’s visit to the Socso headquarters was more than just a fact-finding mission. It also included a tour of the Socso state office and the presentation of assistance amounting to RM91,193.93 to nine beneficiaries of various Socso schemes and benefits. Accompanying him during this visit were Socso’s chairman Datuk Seri Subhan Kamal and CEO Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, signaling a united front in the endeavor to bolster the nation’s social security measures.

Malaysia Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Malaysia

