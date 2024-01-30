Malaysia's 'GOLD' Series Number Plate Bidding: A Golden Opportunity

Marking the 50th Federal Territories Day, Malaysia's Transport Ministry has unveiled a special vehicle number plate series dubbed the 'GOLD' series. Transport Minister Anthony Loke made the announcement, signifying the government's drive to generate substantial revenue through this initiative. The bidding, hosted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), is slated to commence on February 1, 2023, and will run until February 5. In a display of transparency and accessibility, the bidding will be held online through the JPJeBid System.

'GOLD' Series in the Spotlight

The 'GOLD' series number plates are not merely a nod to the Golden Jubilee of the Federal Territories Day but also a strategic move by the government to support initiatives such as driving licence assistance, helmet assistance, and FlySISWA subsidies. The auction will feature a range of categories with starting bids from RM300 for Running numbers to a lofty RM20,000 for Golden Numbers. In anticipation of the bidding event, Minister Loke expressed optimism about surpassing the highest bid received by JPJ to date, a staggering RM35 million for the 'FF' series.

Revenue Allocation and Benefits

An impressive 50% of the revenue generated from this auction will be allocated to the Ministry of Transport (MOT). The proceeds will be channeled towards various initiatives, with a significant portion earmarked for the Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions. This move is expected to benefit approximately 40,000 taxi drivers nationwide. Successful bidders are required to register the numbers to cars within 12 months from when the bidding results are announced, ensuring a swift turnover and immediate impact of the initiative.

Bid Winners and Anticipation

The culmination of the five-day bidding will see the announcement of winners on February 6. While the anticipation builds, this innovative initiative by the Ministry of Transport not only pays tribute to the Golden Jubilee of the Federal Territories Day but also reflects the government's commitment to supporting societal initiatives. The 'GOLD' series is an example of how strategic planning and public participation can combine to foster nationwide development.