Malaysia

Malaysia’s Floodwaters Recede, but Road Closures and River Threats Linger

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Malaysia’s Floodwaters Recede, but Road Closures and River Threats Linger

Malaysia’s floodwaters are receding, leading to the closure of the last relief center in Maran, Pahang. This center was aiding seven individuals from two households. The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) confirmed the subsidence in their evening report. Despite this progress, two rivers, Sungai Arau in Perlis and Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru, Johor, remain at danger levels.

Maintaining Vigilance Amidst Receding Floodwaters

As the floodwaters begin to retreat, the country is not out of the woods yet. While Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru is showing signs of decreasing water levels, the Sungai Arau in Perlis is on the rise. This fluctuating situation highlights the need for continued vigilance and preparedness.

Infrastructure Damage Across Several States

The extensive floods have led to the closure of 19 roads across various states. The reasons for these closures span from flooding to landslides and structural damages. The Works Ministry has identified 17 disaster sites impacting both federal and state roads, with issues ranging from floods to slope collapses, road failures, and bridge damages.

States Affected By The Floods

The states bearing the brunt of the damages include Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Terengganu, Johor, and Selangor. Each of these states has varying numbers of districts impacted by the floods. As Malaysia continues to grapple with this disaster, the focus now shifts to recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Malaysia Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

