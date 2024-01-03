Malaysia’s Floodwaters Recede, but Road Closures and River Threats Linger

Malaysia’s floodwaters are receding, leading to the closure of the last relief center in Maran, Pahang. This center was aiding seven individuals from two households. The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) confirmed the subsidence in their evening report. Despite this progress, two rivers, Sungai Arau in Perlis and Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru, Johor, remain at danger levels.

Maintaining Vigilance Amidst Receding Floodwaters

As the floodwaters begin to retreat, the country is not out of the woods yet. While Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru is showing signs of decreasing water levels, the Sungai Arau in Perlis is on the rise. This fluctuating situation highlights the need for continued vigilance and preparedness.

Infrastructure Damage Across Several States

The extensive floods have led to the closure of 19 roads across various states. The reasons for these closures span from flooding to landslides and structural damages. The Works Ministry has identified 17 disaster sites impacting both federal and state roads, with issues ranging from floods to slope collapses, road failures, and bridge damages.

States Affected By The Floods

The states bearing the brunt of the damages include Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Terengganu, Johor, and Selangor. Each of these states has varying numbers of districts impacted by the floods. As Malaysia continues to grapple with this disaster, the focus now shifts to recovery and rebuilding efforts.