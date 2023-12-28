Malaysia’s Flood Crisis Intensifies: Six States Affected, Over 28,000 Displaced

In a mounting crisis, floods have gripped two additional Malaysian states, Johor and Sabah, escalating the national calamity to encompass a total of six impacted states. The number of individuals displaced by the floods has surged to 28,310, a sharp increase from the previous count of 25,938. The state bearing the brunt of this catastrophe is Kelantan, with 17,466 evacuees seeking shelter in 89 temporary relief centers.

State-Wise Impact

While Terengganu and Pahang have reported a slight decrease in the number of evacuees, they still provide refuge to 10,103 and 485 individuals respectively in their relief centers. Selangor’s situation remains unchanged, with four evacuees at a relief center in the Kuala Langat district. In stark contrast, Sabah and Johor report lesser numbers, hosting 169 and 83 evacuees respectively.

Cameron Highlands Crisis

The situation in Pahang’s Cameron Highlands is particularly grave due to a landslide, leading to the displacement of 87 individuals from 17 families. The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) anticipates continuous rain in specific districts of Terengganu, Pahang, and Johor, which could further amplify the existing predicament.

