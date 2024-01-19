Malaysia's Fishing Industry Grapples with Declining Catch Amid Overfishing and Climate Change

At the break of dawn in Sungai Besar, a quaint fishing town in Selangor, Malaysia, the docks lie unusually quiet. Fishermen who once set sail with the morning tide now watch the horizon with a growing sense of unease. Their livelihoods are in jeopardy, not from the unpredictable sea, but the dwindling fish catch. The sea, once abundant with life, is turning into a barren expanse.

Advertisment

The Plight of Local Fishermen

For Mr. Chia Mui Seng, a seasoned local fisherman, the situation has become so dire that he has not set out to sea in four months. The catch has significantly reduced, making it financially unviable to employ his crew of 18. An 88% drop in demersal fish biomass and densities from virgin stock levels, as noted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Malaysia, paints a grim picture of the state of Malaysian waters. Overfishing has culminated in a staggering 96% loss of demersal fish stock in less than 60 years.

Implications for Consumers and the Economy

Advertisment

This decline is not confined to the fishermen's livelihoods. The ripple effect has led to higher fish prices for consumers. Fish, a crucial protein source for Malaysians, with a per capita consumption of 53.3kg in 2020, is slowly becoming a luxury. The fishing industry, which contributed 0.8% or RM11.5 billion (US$2.5 billion) to Malaysia's GDP in 2022, is on shaky ground.

Climate Change and Overfishing: Twin Threats

Climate change, overfishing, a lack of manpower, and the intrusion of foreign fishermen are gnawing away at the industry. Despite these issues, the silver lining can be found in Malaysia's marine product exports, which have surged in 2022, reaching RM4.21 billion. But the reality remains that the total fish catch in 2022 was 1.31 million tonnes, a 16.5% decrease from the 1.57 million tonnes in 2016. The Director General of Fisheries acknowledges the consistency in fish landings, but with caveats for certain zones.

The content also touches on the impact of bottom trawling on climate change. This fishing practice, responsible for the release of carbon emissions, is wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems and exacerbating global warming. The call for immediate policy action, stricter regulations, and sustainable fishing practices is growing louder. The fishing industry and the marine ecosystem are at a crossroads, and the decisions made today will shape the future of both.