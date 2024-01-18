Malaysia’s Education Ministry Steps Up: Addresses School Infrastructure and Bus Fare Concerns

The Education Ministry of Malaysia is stepping up efforts to address the decaying state of Sekolah Kebangsaan Darau, a school in Kota Kinabalu. In response to mounting concerns over the school’s deteriorating infrastructure, including a broken ceiling fan that led parents to raise funds for its replacement, the ministry is expediting the allocation request for necessary repairs. Last year, the school was granted RM140,000 ($34,000) for improvements, and this year’s allocation request is currently under review.

Ensuring Student Safety and Comfort

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh highlighted these measures at the inauguration of a pre-school in Ipoh. He reassured that steps had been taken to relocate students to ensure their safety and comfort during learning sessions. The ministry’s proactive stance aims to ensure that the school’s infrastructural problems do not compromise the students’ educational experience or wellbeing.

Addressing the Issue of Hiked School Bus Fares

Wong also addressed the anticipated increase in school bus fares in the upcoming academic session. Asserting the need to strike a balance between the interests of bus operators and low-income families, he expressed the ministry’s hope for a win-win resolution through thorough discussions between the Transport Ministry and school bus operators.

The Federation’s Position

The Federation of School Bus Associations Malaysia has warned of possible fare hikes upon schools reopening, citing the high cost of imported vehicle replacement parts and the implementation of the minimum wage as contributing factors. Notably, the government has not regulated school bus fares since January 2015. The Land Public Transport Agency has urged school bus operators to reconsider their proposed fare increases, insisting that the services provided should justify the fares charged.