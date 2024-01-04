Malaysia’s Economic Growth Slows as Chronic Poverty Persists

Malaysia’s economic trajectory has been one of measured progress, albeit with a slowing pace in the second quarter of 2023. According to data from Bank Negara, the nation’s growth decelerated to 2.9% from 5.6% in the preceding quarter. However, this statistical drop belies a deeper issue: the persistent scourge of chronic poverty. Despite the nation’s economic advancements, the rising cost of living due to inflation alongside escalating expenses for necessities and housing, continues to exacerbate this issue.

Struggle for Socioeconomic Mobility

These economic constraints have placed a stranglehold on the social mobility of the lower-class population, stifling their opportunities for socioeconomic advancement. The financial hardship also impedes access to vital services such as healthcare, education, and employment. Policymakers have proposed solutions, including setting the minimum wage at RM1,500 in 2020 as a measure to alleviate poverty. However, this comes with potential risks such as job losses for small- and medium-sized enterprises and reduced employment opportunities for low-skilled workers.

Fragmented Poverty-Eradication Programs

Malaysia’s numerous poverty-eradication programs, while commendable, are fragmented. With 17 agencies offering a staggering 170 social assistance schemes, there is a grave risk of inefficient resource allocation and lack of coordination. Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has suggested investing in infrastructure for long-term income-generating projects and addressing multidimensional poverty.

Government Initiatives and Continued Efforts

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has allocated RM1.5 billion for initiatives to support the poor. However, as of August 15, 2023, about 114,000 hardcore poor households still require assistance. The country continues to implement policies to tackle economic disparities and poverty, but further efforts are needed to reduce inequalities. The nation is expected to slow down in 2024 due to higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties. Malaysia’s growth is driven by domestic consumption and potential recovery in global trades. However, the nation’s economic outlook faces risks including geopolitical tensions, US-China trade tariffs, and restrictions in trade and investments in advanced technology.