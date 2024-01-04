en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Malaysia’s Economic Growth Slows as Chronic Poverty Persists

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Malaysia’s Economic Growth Slows as Chronic Poverty Persists

Malaysia’s economic trajectory has been one of measured progress, albeit with a slowing pace in the second quarter of 2023. According to data from Bank Negara, the nation’s growth decelerated to 2.9% from 5.6% in the preceding quarter. However, this statistical drop belies a deeper issue: the persistent scourge of chronic poverty. Despite the nation’s economic advancements, the rising cost of living due to inflation alongside escalating expenses for necessities and housing, continues to exacerbate this issue.

Struggle for Socioeconomic Mobility

These economic constraints have placed a stranglehold on the social mobility of the lower-class population, stifling their opportunities for socioeconomic advancement. The financial hardship also impedes access to vital services such as healthcare, education, and employment. Policymakers have proposed solutions, including setting the minimum wage at RM1,500 in 2020 as a measure to alleviate poverty. However, this comes with potential risks such as job losses for small- and medium-sized enterprises and reduced employment opportunities for low-skilled workers.

Fragmented Poverty-Eradication Programs

Malaysia’s numerous poverty-eradication programs, while commendable, are fragmented. With 17 agencies offering a staggering 170 social assistance schemes, there is a grave risk of inefficient resource allocation and lack of coordination. Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has suggested investing in infrastructure for long-term income-generating projects and addressing multidimensional poverty.

Government Initiatives and Continued Efforts

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has allocated RM1.5 billion for initiatives to support the poor. However, as of August 15, 2023, about 114,000 hardcore poor households still require assistance. The country continues to implement policies to tackle economic disparities and poverty, but further efforts are needed to reduce inequalities. The nation is expected to slow down in 2024 due to higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties. Malaysia’s growth is driven by domestic consumption and potential recovery in global trades. However, the nation’s economic outlook faces risks including geopolitical tensions, US-China trade tariffs, and restrictions in trade and investments in advanced technology.

0
Economy Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
15 mins ago
Jamaica's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Mining and Tourism Lead Growth
In 2023, Jamaica’s economy showcased resilience and growth, with an overall expansion of just under 3% during the first three quarters, as reported by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN). The growth trajectory was most pronounced in the January to March period, reaching a peak of 4.2%. The two subsequent quarters noted growth rates of
Jamaica's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Mining and Tourism Lead Growth
Indian Government's FY24 Divestment Target: A Challenge Yet to be Overcome
18 mins ago
Indian Government's FY24 Divestment Target: A Challenge Yet to be Overcome
UK Faces £50 Billion Investment Gap, Calls for Strategic Reforms: Harrington's Review
19 mins ago
UK Faces £50 Billion Investment Gap, Calls for Strategic Reforms: Harrington's Review
Concerns Mount as Victoria's Public Sector Workforce Swells
16 mins ago
Concerns Mount as Victoria's Public Sector Workforce Swells
Macau's MICE industry Records 30% YoY Growth, Predicts Strong Future
16 mins ago
Macau's MICE industry Records 30% YoY Growth, Predicts Strong Future
Jamaica Records Ten Consecutive Quarters of Economic Growth
16 mins ago
Jamaica Records Ten Consecutive Quarters of Economic Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
20 seconds
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
34 seconds
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
55 seconds
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
2 mins
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
2 mins
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
2 mins
David Warner's Final Test Match: A Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy?
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
2 mins
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
2 mins
Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app