Malaysia's Automotive Industry Navigates Changing Dynamics Amid Tax Changes and EV Transition

Malaysia's automotive industry braces for a challenging year ahead as the introduction of the high-value goods tax (HVGT) and increased service tax rates are set to take effect from May 1, 2024. This implementation, as noted by Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) in a research note, could potentially disrupt premium vehicle sales and escalate vehicle ownership costs, thereby dampening new car sales.

Projected Industry Volume

After two consecutive years of significant growth, the bank predicts a stabilization of the total industry volume (TIV) at approximately 650,000 units in 2024, marking a 19% year-on-year decline. This projection takes into account the combined influence of the new tax regulations, targeted subsidy rationalisation, and the increased rates on vehicle repair and maintenance services.

Transition to Agency Model

Furthermore, the research underscores a significant shift in the industry dynamics. Particularly among Western automakers, there is a noticeable transition from the traditional dealership to agency models. This strategy is seen as a means to establish a more robust presence in the Southeast Asian market.

Accelerated Electric Vehicle Adoption

Another key theme for 2024 is the accelerated transition toward electric vehicles (EVs). Malaysia is gradually becoming an attractive destination for foreign direct investments (FDIs) from global automakers. Prominent companies like Volvo, Stellantis, Tesla, and Chery are setting up regional headquarters or EV hubs in Malaysia. Concurrently, luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Audi, and Dong Feng have announced plans for local assembly.

While the influx of FDIs is likely to benefit the industry in the long term, local production and distribution players could face intensified competition and margin pressures in 2024. This intensification is anticipated due to the launch of new product lines, including EV brands and models.

In light of these impending challenges, Maybank IB maintains a 'neutral' rating on the automotive sector. The bank favors Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) for its strong fundamentals, resilient financial position, and potential growth. This growth is supported by the steady demand for Mazda and the addition of a new EV distributorship.