Malaysia’s APAD Opens Applications for Temporary Bus Licences

In a move to address the surge in public transportation demand during festive occasions, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) in Malaysia has opened applications for the Temporary Change of Licence (LPS) from January 5 to February 5, 2024. This permit, specifically crafted for economy express bus services, is a temporary measure designed to ensure that extra services provided during peak seasons meet safety and regulatory standards.

Conditions for LPS Application

Not all express bus services qualify for the LPS. APAD has set specific conditions that must be satisfied. The temporary licence is applicable only to buses that are less than ten years old, a stipulation aimed at ensuring vehicle safety and reliability.

Additional requirements include the mandatory installation of a Global Positioning System (GPS) on board. This is to guarantee route adherence and help manage any potential emergencies more effectively. Furthermore, applicants are obligated to comply with the detailed policies and specifications outlined for express buses by APAD.

Addressing Public Transport Demand

The Temporary Change of Licence is a strategic initiative by APAD to cope with the heightened demand for public transportation during the festive season. Malaysia witnesses a significant population movement during occasions like the Chinese New Year, and this initiative is geared towards accommodating that surge.

By regulating the influx of additional express bus services through the LPS, APAD aims to ensure both the safety of passengers and the quality of services provided. The move underscores the agency’s commitment to meeting public transport needs while upholding the highest safety and operational standards.