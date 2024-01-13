en English
Malaysia

Malaysia’s APAD Opens Applications for Temporary Bus Licences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Malaysia’s APAD Opens Applications for Temporary Bus Licences

In a move to address the surge in public transportation demand during festive occasions, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) in Malaysia has opened applications for the Temporary Change of Licence (LPS) from January 5 to February 5, 2024. This permit, specifically crafted for economy express bus services, is a temporary measure designed to ensure that extra services provided during peak seasons meet safety and regulatory standards.

Conditions for LPS Application

Not all express bus services qualify for the LPS. APAD has set specific conditions that must be satisfied. The temporary licence is applicable only to buses that are less than ten years old, a stipulation aimed at ensuring vehicle safety and reliability.

Additional requirements include the mandatory installation of a Global Positioning System (GPS) on board. This is to guarantee route adherence and help manage any potential emergencies more effectively. Furthermore, applicants are obligated to comply with the detailed policies and specifications outlined for express buses by APAD.

Addressing Public Transport Demand

The Temporary Change of Licence is a strategic initiative by APAD to cope with the heightened demand for public transportation during the festive season. Malaysia witnesses a significant population movement during occasions like the Chinese New Year, and this initiative is geared towards accommodating that surge.

By regulating the influx of additional express bus services through the LPS, APAD aims to ensure both the safety of passengers and the quality of services provided. The move underscores the agency’s commitment to meeting public transport needs while upholding the highest safety and operational standards.

Malaysia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

