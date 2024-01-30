Malaysia's 5G Dual-Network Model: An Optimistic Outlook by Kenanga Research

Malaysia's nascent 5G landscape is set to undergo a significant transformation with the imminent implementation of a novel dual-network model. The fresh perspective offered by Kenanga Research provides an in-depth look at the potential impact of this change on the country's telecommunications sector. The research firm has adopted a cautiously optimistic stance, anticipating that mobile operators' earnings and dividends will remain robust in the face of this transition.

Regulatory Landscape and Competition

The optimism expressed by Kenanga Research largely stems from a more favorable regulatory landscape. The new 5G model's implementation is expected to encourage healthy competition between the two proposed networks, fostering an environment that promotes business growth and ensures consumer benefits. The dual-network model could also lead to improved efficiencies in network rollout, a critical factor in a country where the adoption of 5G technology is still in its early stages.

5G Adoption in Malaysia

Currently, Malaysia's 5G subscribers are dwarfed by the number of 4G users, with a significant gap to bridge. Of CelcomDigi Bhd's subscribers who have activated 5G, only a small fraction are active users. This indicates a considerable untapped potential in the market, highlighting the need for strategic initiatives to drive 5G adoption and usage.

ARPU Trends and Sector Outlook

The research also draws attention to weaker average revenue per user (ARPU) trends among major telecom players. Digi and CelcomDigi have experienced notable declines in postpaid ARPU. Conversely, Maxis Bhd has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prepaid ARPU levels despite the introduction of new affordable plans. Despite these challenges, Kenanga Research retains an 'overweight' rating on the telecommunications sector. The firm recommends CelcomDigi and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) as top picks, with target prices of RM5.34 and RM6.76, respectively. The transition to a dual 5G network, involving the establishment of two entities to manage the networks, is expected to have minimal impact on fixed services pricing.