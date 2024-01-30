Malaysian Trio Develops Wireless Power Bank for Satellites: A Giant Leap for Space Technology

In an era where the boundaries of human innovation are ceaselessly pushed, three young Malaysians have emerged, etching their names in the annals of technological advancement. Muhammad Kamil, Razlan Dhamir Hamdan, and Justin Lee, all 29 years old, have crafted a wireless power bank technology for satellites, a leap towards more efficient wireless charging in space, including the moon.

Defying Gravity with Technology

The trio's backgrounds in software engineering and marketing have served as a robust foundation for their groundbreaking project. Their invention qualified for the Startup World Cup on December 1 last year, an esteemed international competition that scouts for top startups around the globe. This achievement demonstrates the trio's prowess and the potential of their wireless power bank.

Radio Signals: The New Power Lines

Inspired by the iconic Neil Armstrong and an alum of Universiti Teknologi Mara, Razlan Dhamir Hamdan conceptualized the idea. The team planned to build a charging station for satellites, a station that would employ radio signals instead of conventional wires. This approach promises to enhance energy efficiency, a crucial aspect in space missions where every bit of power counts.

From Malaysia to the Moon

In a testament to their ingenuity, lunar rover developer Astrolab, who has an agreement with SpaceX to dispatch a rover to the moon in 2026, has expressed interest in their invention. This partnership could potentially see the trio's wireless power bank charging a rover on the moon's surface, a milestone that would put Malaysia on the global space technology map.

More than just a technological breakthrough, the project carries a potent message. It dispels the misconception that Malaysians are mere users of technology and not contributors. The team's hope is to inspire more Malaysians to develop new technologies, whether for space or terrestrial applications, further demonstrating Malaysia's ability to contribute significantly to the international technology scene.