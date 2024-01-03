en English
Education

Malaysian Scholars Triumph: British Council’s 2023 IELTS Prize Winners Announced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Malaysian Scholars Triumph: British Council's 2023 IELTS Prize Winners Announced

In the heart of a global learning ecosystem, an opportunity has arisen for three Malaysian students. The British Council, an international organization dedicated to cultural relations and educational opportunities, has announced the winners of the 2023 IELTS Prize. Aisyah Shamsuddin, Yin Min Lim, and Manissha Thiyagu, have emerged victorious, each with a vision to utilize the award to support their overseas studies in Medicine, Dentistry and Health, International Affairs, and Medicine and Surgery, respectively.

IELTS Prize: A Stepping Stone to Global Education

The IELTS Prize, a competitive award offering up to RM28,000, is a significant financial boost designed to assist students with tuition fees at English-speaking universities across the globe. This prestigious award was open to students from several Asian countries, with an impartial selection process that witnessed three winners from each participating country.

Experience Diverse Cultures with the IELTS Prize

The British Council’s IELTS Prize is not just a monetary reward—it’s a gateway to global exposure and an opportunity to experience diverse cultures. Jazreel Goh, the British Council Malaysia director, emphasized the importance of international learning experiences in today’s interconnected, culturally diverse world. The IELTS Prize aims to enable students to travel and study abroad, thereby enriching their educational journey and broadening their perspectives.

IELTS: The Key to International Education

IELTS, an English proficiency test recognized worldwide, plays a pivotal role in the educational advancement of students. It’s the key that unlocks the door to overseas education for numerous students around the globe, and the IELTS Prize further amplifies the opportunities for its winners, helping them to step onto the global stage with confidence and preparedness.

Education International Affairs Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

