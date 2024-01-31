Malaysian Police to Equip Officers with 7,648 Body-Worn Cameras

The Malaysian police force is set to undergo a significant technological overhaul come September. In a move aimed at bolstering integrity and governance, the force will receive 7,648 body-worn cameras (BWCs). The director of Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, Comm Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad, announced the initiative, sanctioned by the Home Ministry.

Deployment and Utilization of BWCs

The BWCs will be distributed to 157 district police headquarters and 640 police stations across the country. Officers in mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs), motorcycle patrol units (URBs), and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will be equipped with these devices. The deployment and utilization of these cameras will be gradual, with full utilization expected by March 2025.

A Tool for Transparency and Integrity

These BWCs, incapable of deleting recordings, will record up to eight hours of video and audio. The primary aim is to prevent wrongdoing, enhance integrity among police personnel, and serve as concrete evidence in criminal cases. Beyond this, the cameras are expected to shield officers from false accusations and unwarranted criticism, improving the overall image of the force.

Training and Compliance

Training for MPV and URB personnel will commence from March to December 2025, ensuring proficiency in the operation of these devices. Additionally, a mandatory standard operating procedure (SOP) for BWC use is being finalized to ensure compliance and uniformity throughout the force.

Comm Wan Hassan expressed optimism that the BWCs would improve governance, integrity, public safety, and the overall image of the Malaysian police force. The introduction of this technology marks a significant step forward in modernizing the force and fostering trust within the community.