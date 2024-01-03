en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Malaysian Ministry of Education Aids Student Lacking Citizenship Documents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
Malaysian Ministry of Education Aids Student Lacking Citizenship Documents

The Ministry of Education in Malaysia has taken active measures to assist a 10-year-old girl facing a halt in her education due to a lack of citizenship documents. This initiative has been undertaken in response to a report that highlighted the girl’s struggle to advance to the fourth year at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Pagi, owing to the ministry’s revised policies concerning citizenship documentation.

A Vital Intervention

The girl’s educational journey was previously facilitated at an annual charge of RM120, despite the absence of requisite documentation. This challenge is rooted in the unregistered marriage and subsequent divorce of her parents in 2013. However, with the implementation of new regulations by the Ministry of Education, her progression in the academic sphere faced severe threats.

A Collaborative Endeavor

A meeting was convened by the Negeri Sembilan Education Department to identify potential resolutions for the child’s educational distress. The meet was not merely an exploratory undertaking, but a commitment to provide viable solutions that would allow the girl to continue her education.

Positive Outcomes and Future Directions

The meeting, which involved the family of the affected child, is reported to have yielded encouraging results. The ministry has shown a strong commitment to helping with the student’s school registration process. Additionally, numerous proposals have been deliberated upon concerning the necessary citizenship documentation, indicating a proactive approach towards alleviating the challenges faced by the young student.

0
Education Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jigawa State Governor Affirms Commitment to Education, Considers University Upgrade for Birnin Kudu Government College

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Schenectady Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. Shortlisted for Yonkers Role

By Safak Costu

Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours

By Rafia Tasleem

The Struggle and Hope of Medical Students Amid Financial Hardships ...
@Education · 2 mins
The Struggle and Hope of Medical Students Amid Financial Hardships ...
heart comment 0
Education Ministry Steps In: The Case of a 10-Year-Old Girl’s Education Halted Due to Citizenship Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Education Ministry Steps In: The Case of a 10-Year-Old Girl's Education Halted Due to Citizenship Issues
Ma’an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change

By BNN Correspondents

Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
Harav Matisyahu Salomon: A Life Dedicated to Jewish Education

By Nitish Verma

Harav Matisyahu Salomon: A Life Dedicated to Jewish Education
Education Halted: Citizenship Documentation Hinders Student’s Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Education Halted: Citizenship Documentation Hinders Student's Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
2 mins
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
2 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
2 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
2 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
3 mins
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
3 mins
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
3 mins
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
3 mins
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
38 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app