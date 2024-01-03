Malaysian Lawyer Rosli Dahlan Files Judicial Review Against Police and Government

Malaysian lawyer, Rosli Dahlan, has initiated a judicial review against the national police and government, alleging abuse of power and violation of constitutional rights. The legal backlash is a result of Rosli being implicated in a complaint lodged by AirAsia against i-Serve, leading to his arrest, investigation for money laundering, freezing of his bank accounts, and a travel ban.

Legal Action and Accusations

Through Messrs Vin Law Co, Rosli has named various police officials, the Immigration Department’s director-general, the national police force, immigration department, and the Malaysian government as respondents in his judicial review. He demands the invalidation of actions taken against him and seeks to declare his arrest, detention, and remand orders null and void. Rosli alleges these were enacted with mala fide intent and constitute an abuse of power.

Unraveling the Ordeal

Rosli’s legal quandary began when the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) raided his law firm over allegations related to the 1MDB settlement. The MACC, however, failed to sustain their case against him. Subsequently, the police allegedly fabricated a narrative implicating him in money laundering. The lawyer claims the mass media was utilized to defame him, with reports of his arrest being promptly publicized.

Alleged Misrepresentation and Repercussions

Rosli denies any association with the management or operations of i-Serve. He states his arrest was predicated on a false narrative and unrelated police reports filed by AirAsia. He is also petitioning an interim order to withdraw funds from his frozen account to cover debts and family expenses. The judicial review application is slated for hearing on February 19. Amidst the legal turmoil, Rosli maintains his innocence, asserting that the police and media’s portrayal of his involvement in money laundering is nothing but a fallacy.