en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Judicial

Malaysian Lawyer Rosli Dahlan Files Judicial Review Against Police and Government

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
Malaysian Lawyer Rosli Dahlan Files Judicial Review Against Police and Government

Malaysian lawyer, Rosli Dahlan, has initiated a judicial review against the national police and government, alleging abuse of power and violation of constitutional rights. The legal backlash is a result of Rosli being implicated in a complaint lodged by AirAsia against i-Serve, leading to his arrest, investigation for money laundering, freezing of his bank accounts, and a travel ban.

Legal Action and Accusations

Through Messrs Vin Law Co, Rosli has named various police officials, the Immigration Department’s director-general, the national police force, immigration department, and the Malaysian government as respondents in his judicial review. He demands the invalidation of actions taken against him and seeks to declare his arrest, detention, and remand orders null and void. Rosli alleges these were enacted with mala fide intent and constitute an abuse of power.

Unraveling the Ordeal

Rosli’s legal quandary began when the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) raided his law firm over allegations related to the 1MDB settlement. The MACC, however, failed to sustain their case against him. Subsequently, the police allegedly fabricated a narrative implicating him in money laundering. The lawyer claims the mass media was utilized to defame him, with reports of his arrest being promptly publicized.

Alleged Misrepresentation and Repercussions

Rosli denies any association with the management or operations of i-Serve. He states his arrest was predicated on a false narrative and unrelated police reports filed by AirAsia. He is also petitioning an interim order to withdraw funds from his frozen account to cover debts and family expenses. The judicial review application is slated for hearing on February 19. Amidst the legal turmoil, Rosli maintains his innocence, asserting that the police and media’s portrayal of his involvement in money laundering is nothing but a fallacy.

0
Judicial Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysian Lawyers Discuss Importance of Timely Written Judgments

By BNN Correspondents

The Role of Timely Judicial Decision-Making in the Trump Era: Implications for the 2024 Election

By Bijay Laxmi

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Lawyer Shot Dead Over Casteist Remark

By Rafia Tasleem

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

China's Judicial Transparency Faces Potential Regression Amid Reduced ...
@China · 3 days
China's Judicial Transparency Faces Potential Regression Amid Reduced ...
heart comment 0
Barbados Court Cracks Down on Receiving Stolen Goods: A Stern Warning to All

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Barbados Court Cracks Down on Receiving Stolen Goods: A Stern Warning to All
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
26 seconds
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
1 min
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
1 min
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
2 mins
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
2 mins
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
2 mins
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
3 mins
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app