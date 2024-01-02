Malaysian King Enjoys Premiere of ‘Pendekar Awang Darah Indera Gajah’, A Film Espousing Female Empowerment

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the premiere of the film ‘Pendekar Awang Darah Indera Gajah’ at the GSC cinema in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. The screening, which took place on January 2, saw the King immerse himself in the film for almost two hours, accompanied by dignitaries such as Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and film industry stalwart Abdul Rahman Mt Dali.

Monarchical Presence Elevates Premiere

Abdul Rahman, who holds the dual roles of executive chairman of Studio Kembara Sdn Bhd and producer of the film, expressed his profound gratitude for the royal presence. The King’s willingness to attend the premiere, he believes, adds a layer of prestige and national significance to the film.

Star-studded Cast and Nationalistic Themes

The event was further enlivened by the attendance of cast members, including luminaries such as Fattah Amin, Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, and Nur Heliza Helmi. ‘Pendekar Awang Darah Indera Gajah,’ a sequel to the prequel ‘Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan,’ threads a narrative that Abdul Rahman hopes will not only entertain audiences but also instill a greater love for the nation.

Highlighting Women’s Role in Sovereignty

One theme the producer particularly highlighted was the film’s focus on the role of women in the struggle to defend the nation’s sovereignty. This emphasis on female empowerment is a significant departure from conventional storytelling and mirrors the evolving societal dynamics. With a nationwide release scheduled for January 11, ‘Pendekar Awang Darah Indera Gajah’ promises to offer audiences a blend of exhilarating entertainment and profound nationalistic sentiments.